Stockman House gift house open for holiday shopping

The Gift Shop of the Robert E McCoy Architectural Interpretive Center at 520 First St. NE in Mason City (next door to the Stockman House), will be open extra hours for holiday shopping.

The Gift Shop is open every Saturday, November through April, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (except Christmas and New Years Day). In addition, the Gift Shop will be open every day, from Friday, Nov. 26, through Saturday, Dec. 4, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

The Gift Shop is dedicated to promoting architectural, historic and local artisan crafts. A large selection of Frank Lloyd Wright gift items, books, puzzles and postcards, along with Stockman House and Historic Park Inn commemoratives are available.

Income from the sales supports the operation of the AIC and of the Stockman House by the non-profit River City Society for Historic Preservation (RCSHP). The mission of RCSHP is to restore, preserve, protect, own/operate historic and/or architecturally significant buildings and sites in Mason City, educate the public about historic architecture and encourage others to do the same.

The AIC houses an exhibition space, meeting room and gift shop and is staffed by volunteers.

Stockman House tours are available every Saturday at 10 a.m.

