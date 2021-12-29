Still time to count birds with the Audubon Society

Iowans still have opportunities to participate in the 122nd annual Christmas Bird Count, coordinated by the Audubon Society, which continues until Jan. 5.
The counts are conducted in specific 30-mile diameter circles where volunteers count every bird seen or heard within the circle during a 24-hour period. Iowa has 39 of these circles, primarily along the border rivers and in the larger cities, and each circle usually has a minimum of 10 volunteers and a count coordinator who helps to organize the volunteers, collects the data, tabulates the counts and submits it to the Audubon Society. Existing survey circles and contacts for volunteers can be found online. Anyone can add a count circle to an area that doesn’t have one as long as they meet the criteria and secure the volunteers.
Most circles are open to volunteer birders of all abilities. All they need is warm clothes and a spotting scope or pair of binoculars. More information can be found online at iowabirds.org.
Volunteers interested in contributing bird data will have another opportunity in February as part of the Great Backyard Bird Count, an international effort to count birds that is focused on urban and suburban habitat.