Still no time table on repair to damaged Mason City downtown building

When the Historic Warehouse in downtown Mason City had a partial parapet collapse on June 29, Mason City officials shut down the sidewalk wrapping around the front of the corner building as well as the right and left turn lanes of South Federal Avenue and Fifth Street Southeast respectively.

"They’re going to remain closed until we receive word that they’re safe to reopen," Mason City Chief Building Official Curt Sauve said at the time.

In the three weeks since, the orange cones and netting put up to direct traffic away from the building have stayed and Sauve has continued to say variations of "No sense of when they’ll be able to open back up."

Sauve has said that a large part of that re-opening hinges on receiving word that the building has been stabilized.

"(The) owner does have a contractor hired so they can start putting together a plan of correction," Sauve said.

On Thursday, the building official said he didn't believe there was a threat of more of the building toppling, and that the streets and sidewalks were "protected."