× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This week marks the 25th anniversary of the disappearance of well-known KIMT-TV morning anchor Jodi Huisentruit. The 27-year-old went missing from her apartment complex in the early-morning hours of June 27, 1995.

Exhaustive searches led by law enforcement, family and concerned community members saw no results, and Huisentruit was declared legally dead in May 2001 by her family. The case remains open.

If you have any information regarding Jodi's disappearance, call the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

Here’s a look at the Globe Gazette’s coverage of the Huisentruit case over the years:

Police chief's reflection on Huisentruit case: Somebody knows Editor's note: This article originally appeared in the June 26, 2016, edition of the Globe G…

+3 Search warrant in Huisentruit case to stay sealed for another year A search warrant related to the Jodi Huisentruit disappearance case will remain sealed throu…

+3 Docu-series to feature Jodi Huisentruit disappearance in premiere A true crime podcast turned TV series will feature the unsolved Jodi Huisentruit’s case when it returns this weekend.

+2 Find Jodi campaign combats apparent million dollar reward hoax On Sunday, a little after midnight, a post went up on Craigslist offering a $1 million rewar…

No. 1 - Search warrant in Huisentruit case, March 16 The Mason City Police Department has executed a search warrant against a person of interest …

+2 No. 2 - Search warrant remains sealed, March 16 MASON CITY | The Mason City Police Department executed a search warrant against a person of …

Jodi Huisentruit: Ten Years Editor's note: This article originally appeared in the June 26, 2005, edition of the Globe G…

Jodi's Journal Editor's note: This article originally appeared in the June 22, 2008, edition of the Globe G…

Huisentruit investigators live with frustration, hope Editor's note: This article was originally appeared in the June 27, 2010, edition of the Glo…

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.