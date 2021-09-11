Steve Howell's life purpose became clear on Sept. 11, 2001

It all came into sharp focus for Steve Howell on Sept. 11, 2001.

The Mason City resident and staff sergeant of the Army Reserves' 4249th MPs out of Pocahontas was on his way to the store to pick up a part needed to install satellite television at his home when he heard on the radio that a plane had struck the World Trade Center in New York.

And just like that he knew. His life was about to change.

LOOKING FOR A JOB

It was 1983. Farming and marriage were hard, and both had come to an end for Howell. Jobs were scarce and Howell needed money, so at age 29, he decided to enlist.

It wasn't an entirely foreign concept to Howell – his dad was a corporal in the Army during Vietnam – so he ended up in the Army as an infantryman. Turns out Howell was a pretty good soldier; he was recruited for officer school, but turned it down because he wanted to serve his time, get out and be with his kids.

Instead, he went into the Army Reserves in the 410th Arctic Rescue Unit out of Cedar Falls. When the National Guard came calling a couple of years later, he made the switch, while at the same time working as a private security guard.