Stellar Industries in Garner is one company that has continued to grow and thrive post-pandemic through employee ownership and financial incentives, new technologies, and a new distribution center.

According to its website, "Stellar is a 100% employee-owned and operated manufacturer of high-quality work trucks and trailers, as well as service truck and van accessories."

At the beginning of the pandemic, Stellar Industries shut down for a week to evaluate how to navigate moving forward. During this period, the company proceeded to pay its employees 70% of their standard wages. The following week, half of the staff returned in person. The production floor returned to full staff shortly after.

David Zrostlik, Stellar Industries president, attributes the ability of office employees to work from home to the company’s “forward-thinking IT department,” which had laptops for many to use at home.

Stellar Industries brought in more robotic devices to limit human contact within production. This allowed some employees to be moved to different roles.

“Since we’re a growing company, we had plenty of other positions for them,” said Zrostlik. “Maybe the robot took the place of three people who were doing hand welding, but now these people are welding some of our truck bodies, hook lifts or other products that were not affected by bringing the robots in.”

As the company’s value and employee stock ownership plan values continued to grow, the company saw an increasing need to restructure how these funds were dispersed. As it grew, the former system decreased the distribution opportunities for new employees.

To solve this problem, Stellar Industries became employee-owned and changed how the ESOP is funded to the employees. Now, it is based on a percentage of the individual’s annual earnings.

“If someone were making, say, $20 an hour, three to four dollars per hour they work is going into their ESOP account, and they don’t have to put a dime of their own money in it; it flows in from the company,” Zrostlik said.

Several years ago, the company also exchanged yearly bonuses for monthly ones. These incentives require employees to have no more than one unexcused absence and one tardy per month. The company also sends weekly charts and statistics to encourage employees to continue pushing forward.

“It says how we are doing so far this month; here’s where we are getting to our break-over point to where you start earning more money in the profit sharing,” said Zrostlik. “It means a lot to people, like if I get a few more things built, I can probably increase what I’m going to get in that profit share.”

In June 2021, Stellar Industries purchased MD Products & Solutions and now uses the facility for manufacturing and as a parts distribution center dedicated to customers’ needs.

“In the past, we’ve had one bucket where all the parts are, whether we’re building a new product or taking a part out to ship to a customer that broke something,” said Zrostlik. “... So we knew we had to get an independent warehouse just for our customers.”

The company partnered its manufacturing engineering team with Iowa State University interns to gather data “to determine what parts needed to be stocked in the warehouse,” according to a press release.

As a result, the company has created a faster turnaround time from the moment an order is placed to when it is shipped, cutting it from 48-72 hours to within 24 hours.

“Now we just have a focus group where all they do is respond to the orders that pop up on their screens, get it shipped out to XYZ company, and they get it done,” said Zrostlik. “They are very efficient.”

