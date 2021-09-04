Steelhead Wind responds to silence on wind project in Franklin County

Steelhead's Wild Rose wind project in Franklin County has broken its silence.

The Wild Rose wind project is a proposed wind farm in Franklin County, which is supposed be 15,000 acres and was allegedly slated for a 2023 completion.

However, Steelhead Wind LLC and its parent company, Vestas American Wind Technology, had gone silent on those who had signed easements to host wind turbines on their property.

One person, Loretta Janssen, had previously expressed her frustration with the lack of communication on the project, having not heard from either Steelhead or Vestas since October of last year.

“I keep telling them I won’t live forever,” Janssen joked. “I want to see this done.”

After the publication of a previous story, the Globe Gazette made contact with Vestas' marketing and communications specialist Michelle Bardini. Bardini confirmed in her email to the Globe Gazette that the Wild Rose wind project is still in development and is now slated for a completion date of 2025.

