Steelhead Wind responds to silence on wind project in Franklin County

Steelhead's Wild Rose wind project in Franklin County has broken its silence.
The Wild Rose wind project is a proposed wind farm in Franklin County, which is supposed be 15,000 acres and was allegedly slated for a 2023 completion.
However, Steelhead Wind LLC and its parent company, Vestas American Wind Technology, had gone silent on those who had signed easements to host wind turbines on their property.
One person, Loretta Janssen, had previously expressed her frustration with the lack of communication on the project, having not heard from either Steelhead or Vestas since October of last year.
“I keep telling them I won’t live forever,” Janssen joked. “I want to see this done.”
Franklin County resident Loretta Janssen has been waiting nearly four years for the wind turbine she agreed to host on her land to begin construction.
After the publication of a previous story, the Globe Gazette made contact with Vestas' marketing and communications specialist Michelle Bardini. Bardini confirmed in her email to the Globe Gazette that the Wild Rose wind project is still in development and is now slated for a completion date of 2025.
"Steelhead Americas, Vestas’ development arm in North America, is actively developing the Wild Rose wind project in Franklin County, Iowa," Bardini said. "We have several active leases within the county and are continuing to speak with landowners and community members to gauge interest"
Janssen was happy to hear the project is still in the works, but disappointed with another delay in its completion.
"That's good news," Janssen said when told of Vestas' response. "Just wish it was a bit sooner though."
In the same email, Bardini also gave some additional details about the scope of the project, claiming that Wild Rose will create 200 mw (megawatts) of power, capable of powering over 90,000 U.S. homes.
Franklin County supervisor Gary McVicker said he still hasn't heard from anyone involved in the Wild Rose wind project, and that they still have yet to reach out to Franklin County's zoning department.
"I have no clue, we have not heard from them," McVicker said.
Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont