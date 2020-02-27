You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Steckman seeks re-election to Iowa House
0 comments
alert top story

Steckman seeks re-election to Iowa House

{{featured_button_text}}

House Assistant Minority Leader Sharon Steckman announced Wednesday she will seek her seventh term in the Iowa House of Representatives.

Steckman, D-Mason City, represents District 53, which includes Mason City, Rockwell and central Cerro Gordo County.

“It’s an honor representing North Iowa and serving the hard-working people of District 53,” Steckman said. “I’m proud of my work in the Legislature, but there is more to be done. We must prioritize education for all Iowans, pre K-12 and beyond, and invest in our classrooms to make Iowa schools number one again.”

She said she also wants to ensure Iowa is an attractive place to live by taking care of its natural resources, protecting and enhancing its waterways and investing in conservation practices.

In addition to serving in Democratic leadership in the Iowa House, Steckman serves on the Administration and Rules, Education, Environmental Protection, Natural Resources and State Government committees. In years past, she served as ranking member on the Education Committee.

Steckman, a retired educator, taught in the Mason City Community School District for 30 years before running for the Iowa House.

She and her husband, Alan, live in Mason City. They have four children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: show your support
Sharon Steckman

Steckman

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News