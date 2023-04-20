It's time to call "Places!" for Stebens Children's Theatre production of "Oliver! JR."

The show runs this weekend and next with eight evening performances and one matinee.

This lively musical features an ensemble cast made up of children of all ages giving their all in both song and dance numbers and witty dialogue. Tom Ballmer, Stebens executive director, said the theater puts on "Oliver!" every few years.

"The original "Oliver!" is over two and a half hours with two intermissions. This season, we're doing 'Oliver! JR.' — which is only 115 minutes and no intermission. A little shorter, but still a big cast and a big play," Ballmer said.

It's Ellie Scholl's first time as an assistant director, choreographer and cast member.

"I've done a little bit of choreography, but I also added in blocking and a lot of other things. I have a really fun part, too, so it's a lot of running around," Scholl said.

Scholl was quick to compliment both the acting and choreography skills of castmate and fellow choreographer Annemarie Hansen. "I think one of my favorites is 'Be Back Soon.' Annemarie choreographed it, and it's just so cute. It has all the little kids in it, and they kill it," Scholl said.

Those "little kids" are building skills and gaining experience. Miles Hansen has the title role as Oliver. With just five shows under his belt, he's glad for the experience others have logged. "It's really fun to work with the older actors in a big play. It's a big part, but I'm up to the challenge."

One of those older, more experienced actors is Jackson Everist. He recently counted up the shows he's been in, and according to his list the number is 23. He's eager to keep adding to it.

Everist isn't just looking to pad his credits. He wants to expand and improve his skills. This show gives him the opportunity to do that. For his song "Reviewing the Situation," he was able to try his hand at blocking, something that gave him confidence while performing. "I'm much more comfortable with it, having had a hand in my own blocking."

Director Ballmer agrees. "He certainly owns it!"

Everist said that's the kind of energy spectators can expect from "Oliver! JR."

"The actors are all really committed to their parts. It looks like it's going to be a fun show," Everist said.

Audiences will be familiar with many of the songs the cast performs. The children can't agree on a favorite, however. Miles Hansen prefers "Where is Love?" although he expects the crowd to be excited for "Consider Yourself," another of his leading songs. If you ask Everist, he'll say "Reviewing the Situation," and Annemarie Hansen chose "Pick a Pocket."

Stebens Children's Theatre is located at 616 N. Delaware Ave. "Oliver! JR." runs through April 30. Showtimes are 7 p.m. April 20, 21, 23, and 26-29 and 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 25. A matinee show is planned at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 30.

"Oliver JR." is sponsored by Alpha Orthodontics.

Photos: Stebens Children's Theatre over the years in Mason City Stebens - Winnie the Pooh 1 Stebens Winnie the Pooh 2 Stebens Buried Treasure Stebens Buried Treasure 2 Stebens - Abby and the Absolutes - 1 Stebens - Abby and the Absolutes - 2 Stebens - Snow White 1 Stebens - Snow White 2 Stebens Children's Theatre - Matilda Stebens Children's Theatre - Sleepy Hollow 'Larry Wells and the Charming Harmonies' Romeo and Juliet Addams Family Brer Rabbit 1 Stebens Children's Theatre presents Tom Sawyer Stebens 1 Stebens 1 Dixie Sweethearts Steben's 1 Stebens 1 Stebens 1 Cinderella Preview 1 Stebens 1 WH Stebens Children's Theatre 1 Stone Soup 1 Sleeping Beauty Stebens Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Smoke On the Mountain Noodle Doodle Honk! Stebens 12 Dancing Princeses Stebens Barn Dance.jpg Abby and the Absolutes. Musical revue traveling show Pied Piper Charlie Brown Little Red Riding Hood "The Fisherman's Wife" Bugsy Malone Still Life With Iris Swingtime Canteen "Off with her head!" "Annie" Wind in the Willows "Why Mosquitos Buzz" Alexander Stebens Stebens A Christmas Carol The Legend of Sleepy Hollow