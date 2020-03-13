State revises revenue estimates based on new, coronavirus-normal

DES MOINES - State revenue estimators took a measured view Thursday of the economic turmoil caused by stock volatility, an oil price war and a global coronavirus pandemic in setting cautious projections for slow, stable economic growth at least in the short-term outlook.

There's fear, but there's no need to panic, cautioned Holly Lyons, one of a three-member Revenue Estimating Conference that predicted state tax collections would grow by $76.1 million above the current expectation but would slow to 1.8 percent growth next fiscal year before rebounding to 4.1 percent in fiscal 2022.

While much of the news is not good, Lyons noted, "I want to be clear that the sky is not falling. It's a little cloudier than usual, but Iowa currently has a stable albeit slowly growing economy and the state's financial position is sound."

Other REC members David Roederer and David Underwood agreed with her assessment but noted the panel should be ready to reconvene at an earlier-than scheduled time if need be should the worldwide events plunge the nation and Iowa into recession - a downturn that likely won't show itself for six months or more.