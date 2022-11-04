State report: Three 'high-performing' schools under superintendent Lehmann

Between the two districts he oversees as superintendent, Darwin Lehmann has three schools that received the second-highest performance rating, according to a recent report from the U.S. Department of Education.

Central Springs High School, Forest City Middle School, and Forest City Elementary School received "high-performing" ratings, according to the Department of Education’s 2021-22 annual accountability report. In order to receive this rating, a school had to score 60.61-66.30.

Only 163 schools in Iowa received this rating.

"It's that whole mentality of getting better every day," said Lehmann.

The Iowa School Performance Profile gives each school a rating based on several factors including standardized test scores, attendance, staff retention, graduation rates, and suspension rates.

Each school receives a score up to 100 and is placed in one of six categories: exceptional, high performing, commendable, acceptable, needs improvement, and priority.

The cut point for the “needs improvement” and “priority” categories were increased in 2022 to ensure Iowa continues to meet the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) requirement of identifying at least 5% of Title I schools in need of comprehensive support and improvement, according to the Iowa Statewide Accountability System Information Guide.

This is the first year since 2019 that new schools are being identified for additional support to meet requirements of ESSA. According to a press release, the U.S. Department of Education offered states flexibility from federal accountability requirements for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years due to the unique circumstances caused by the pandemic.

Central Springs High School was rated high-performing with an overall score of 61.41 in last year's report. That score increased to 61.92 this year.

The high school increased language arts proficiency to 79.49%, but math proficiency dropped to 67.74%, both scores well above the state's language arts average of 70.84% and math average of 64.97. Lehmann said Central Springs knows there is room for improvement with math scores.

"We are satisfied, but we are not content," said Lehmann.

The rest of Central Springs schools received performance ratings of "commendable." Central Springs Middle School has above-average math and language arts proficiency scores.

Ratings for both elementary schools were not available since there were "not enough variables", according to the state profile website. Lehmann said because state testing starts in third grade, there were not enough data points for those schools.

Lehmann says the district is "very happy" with its numbers, adding that all the schools contribute toward the high school's performance.

"It speaks volumes of our schools," Lehmann said.

The two high-performing Forest City schools were considered "commendable" last year. Forest City Middle School has an overall score of 63.42 and Forest City Elementary School has a score of 61.19 in this year's report.

Forest City Middle School saw a dramatic increase in math proficiency this year compared with the last report, going from a score of 69.05% to 82.35%. The reason? Putting in the right work while coming out of a difficult challenge, according to Lehmann.

"All but one grade performed higher than the state average," said Lehmann.

The superintendent believes the scores at both districts started with great staffs. From there it is about providing support to staff, the culture, and the work of students producing results.

"I would hang our hat on our professional development and support to staff," said Lehmann.

The profiles are meant to be a tool for parents, educators, and community members to understand how schools are performing but do not give the full story, Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo said in a statement.

“While the Iowa School Performance Profiles does not tell the full story about schools, the website provides important data to help schools with their improvement planning, identifying supports to address high-need areas and improving student outcomes going forward,” said Lebo.

Schools can use information from the profile to assist in developing achievement goals and to guide their improvement efforts, according to the Iowa Statewide Accountability System Information Guide.

Lehmann said Forest City and Central Springs community members should keep in mind there are a lot of factors not in the profiles, like the social-emotional health of students. But Forest City and Central Springs should be happy.

"I hope that they would be very proud of the staff and students," Lehmann says.

Central Springs scores:

Central Springs High School

Performance rating: high performing

Overall score: 61.92

Math proficiency: 67.97%

Language arts proficiency: 79.49%

Central Springs Middle School

Performance rating: commendable

Overall score: 55.51

Math proficiency: 72.79%

Language arts proficiency: 78.72%

Central Springs Elementary School - Nora Springs

Performance rating: commendable

Overall score: 55.51

Math proficiency: not enough variables

Language arts proficiency: not enough variables

Central Springs Elementary School - Manly

Performance rating: commendable

Overall score: 55.51

Math proficiency: not enough variables

Language arts proficiency: not enough variables

Forest City scores:

Forest City High School

Performance rating: commendable

Overall score: 59.06

Math proficiency: 75.73%

Language arts proficiency: 78.84%

Forest City Middle School

Performance rating: high performing

Overall score: 63.42

Math proficiency: 82.35%

Language arts proficiency: 78.57%

Forest City Elementary School

Performance rating: high performing

Overall score: 61.19

Math proficiency: 82.35%

Language arts proficiency: 76.32%

For more information about Central Springs or Forest City Community School District’s school performance profiles or other school districts, go to www.iaschoolperformance.gov/ECP/Home/Index.