State report: Mason City High School and Virtual Academy given low rating

Two Mason City schools received the lowest possible performance rating, according the Department of Education’s 2021-22 annual accountability report.

Mason City High School and Mason City Virtual Academy both received “priority” ratings, according to the report. To receive that rating, a school has to post an overall score a 44.16 or below.

The high school’s overall score was 44.1 and the virtual academy received a 41.37. The average school score was 54.65.

The two schools were among 60 Iowa schools, or 4.64% of the schools in the state, to receive a priority rating. A majority of Iowa schools were given either an "acceptable," which saw the highest increase this year, or "commendable" rating.

"We definitely have some work to do right at the secondary level. We're not surprised by this in any way. When I think about the deep 'why?' -- like 'what's the root cause of some of this?' -- a lot of it is lingering effects of COVID," said Assistant Superintendent Bridgette Wagoner.

The Iowa School Performance Profile gives each school a rating based on several factors, including standardized test scores, attendance, staff retention, graduation rates, and suspension rates.

Each school receives a score up to 100 and is placed in one of six categories: exceptional, high-performing, commendable, acceptable, needs improvement, and priority.

The cut point for the “needs improvement” and “priority” categories were increased in 2022 to ensure Iowa continues to meet the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) requirement of identifying at least 5% of Title I schools in need of comprehensive support and improvement, according to the Iowa Statewide Accountability System Information Guide.

This is the first year since 2019 that new schools are being identified for additional support to meet requirements of ESSA. According to a press release, the U.S. Department of Education offered states flexibility from federal accountability requirements for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years due to the unique circumstances caused by the pandemic.

Wagoner explained attendance issues and the dramatic impact COVID had on test scores can be seen in the recent report.

"I feel really good about what we did see happen in elementary, but the impact in our middle grades and then moving into high school, it's really alarming," said Wagoner.

Mason City Virtual Academy, which had a reported 86 first- through 12th-grade students enrolled, reported below-average test scores in math and language arts.

The virtual academy's math proficiency score was 43.18%, compared with the state average of 64.97%. Only 61.36% of students were proficient in language arts compared with the state average of 70.84%.

Mason City School District takes lessons from virtual academy's first year With year one over for the virtual academy, the Mason City School District is looking for areas to improve.

"It's new to most public schools offering virtual. It's not something that public schools have been in the business of very long, so it's just the growing pains of that and figuring out how to do it best," said Superintendent Pat Hamilton.

Hamilton said many students in the virtual academy come from other districts since traditional schools didn't fit their needs. Mason City Alternative School Principal Katie Fistler, who oversees the virtual academy, has been sharing ideas how to help students struggling in a traditional environment.

"I'm hopeful that we're going to kind of like embrace the reality that's there, and pivot. We can do things in a virtual environment that we can't do in other environments, but we definitely got a little caught off guard with the way enrollment went with virtual academy," Wagoner said.

Mason City School Board approves purchase of math curriculum The math is equaling to new curriculum at the Mason City School District.

Mason City High School saw a drop in math and language arts proficiency. Last year's report showed math proficiency at 50.52% and it is now at 47.64%. Language arts proficiency dropped five percentage points to 58.4% this year.

Wagoner said the district saw the high school rating was impacted by a "huge attendance issue" and growth issues in math and reading. Hamilton said attendance is better this year.

"This year, we put into place some new courses for math that hopefully can help kids close those gaps and get on a path to get to where they need to be for graduation," said Wagoner.

"I'm confident a lot of the things that they are doing at the high school with their instructional leadership teams and meeting every Wednesday, going through data and looking at what kids can do, they're working. So I'm confident things will look better," Hamilton said.

Four Mason City schools received “acceptable” ratings and two received "needs improvement." Jefferson Elementary School received the only “commendable” rating with an overall score of 56.62.

"All elementary schools are off any sort of negative list," said Wagoner. "I want to make sure we celebrate that. Our elementary schools have done a ton of work."

Jefferson, with a reported enrollment of 335 kindergarten through fourth-grade students, received a math proficiency score of 80% and a language arts proficiency of 77.04% this year.

"I know what we can take from Jefferson and share it with our other buildings is the work that they're doing, making sure that kids are doing meaningful, independent work all the time when they're in direct interaction with the teacher," said Wagoner.

The profiles are meant to be a tool for parents, educators, and community members to understand how schools are performing, but do not give the full story, according to a statement from Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo.

“While the Iowa School Performance Profiles does not tell the full story about schools, the website provides important data to help schools with their improvement planning, identifying supports to address high-need areas and improving student outcomes going forward,” said Lebo.

Schools can use information from the profile to assist in developing achievement goals and to guide their improvement efforts, according to the Iowa Statewide Accountability System Information Guide.

"Every piece of feedback that we get and every data [piece] that we get reinforces the same thing, which is how do we make sure that every single kid in our community graduates and lands in a place of gainful employment and a sense of efficacy in this community?" said Wagoner.

"We're always looking at constant improvement. It wouldn't make a difference what the scores were, we still want to get better," said Hamilton.

The remaining Mason City schools are ranked as follows:

No Mason City schools ranked as exceptional.

Jefferson Elementary School was ranked as “commendable.”

Harding Elementary School, Hoover Elementary School, Roosevelt Elementary School, and Lincoln Intermediate were ranked “acceptable.”

John Adams Middle School and Mason City Alternative School were ranked as “needs improvement.”

Mason City High School and Mason City Virtual Academy were ranked “priority.”

For more information about Mason City Community School District’s school performance profiles or other school districts, go to www.iaschoolperformance.gov/ECP/Home/Index. Individuals with questions about the Mason City performance profiles or about the schools can reach out to the district.