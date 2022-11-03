State report: Clear Lake schools receive 'commendable' ratings

The three schools in the Clear Lake Community School District each received the third highest rating, according the Department of Education’s 2021-22 annual accountability report.

Clear Lake High School, Clear Lake Middle School, and Clear Creek Elementary School received "commendable" performance ratings. All three schools received scores at least two or more points higher than the state average of 54.6.

"We were really happy about the profile and that we are not targeted or need any assistance," said Superintendent Doug Gee.

The Iowa School Performance Profile gives each school a rating based on several factors, which include standardized test scores, attendance, staff retention, graduation rates, and suspension rates.

Each school receives a score up to 100 and is placed in one of six categories: exceptional, high-performing, commendable, acceptable, needs improvement, and priority.

The cut point for the “needs improvement” and “priority” categories were increased in 2022 to ensure Iowa continues to meet the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) requirement of identifying at least 5% of Title I schools in need of comprehensive support and improvement, according to the Iowa Statewide Accountability System Information Guide.

This is the first year since 2019 that new schools are being identified for additional support to meet requirements of ESSA. According to a press release, the U.S. Department of Education offered states flexibility from federal accountability requirements for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years due to the unique circumstances caused by the pandemic.

"We would like to be in high-performing, but commendable is pretty good," Gee said.

Clear Creek Elementary School did drop from "high-performing" to a "commendable" rating. The school had an overall score of 60.68 last year, which is now at 58.51 in this most recent report.

Going down a few points in the overall score is not a huge concern, according to Gee. The main goal is making sure progress is made with the test scores.

"We look if we improve in each grade from third grade all the way to eleventh grade," said Gee.

All three Clear Lake schools have math and language arts proficiency scores higher than the state averages, with the state being 64.97% proficient in math and 70.84% in language arts.

Gee said Clear Lake's performance on the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress (ISASP), which generates the math and language arts proficiency scores, wasn't "terrible but could be better."

Clear Lake administrators, instructional coaches, and Gee will be sitting down with the information to do a "data dig" and assess what the district can do to improve. Gee mentioned one area they will be looking at is writing scores and determining if having students do writing assessments is necessary.

Gee attributed the district's performance profiles and above average literacy scores its model Professional Learning Community. Clear Lake was recognized as a model PLC school district, a national level recognition, in 2020.

To maintain its PLC recognition, Clear Lake has to continuously show improvement, says Gee. The district does this by making sure teachers have collaborative teams and make sure kids are meeting essential standards.

"Those are probably the biggest things that are helping us improve," said Gee.

The profiles are meant to be a tool for parents, educators, and community members to understand how schools are performing but do not give the full story, according to Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo in a statement.

“While the Iowa School Performance Profiles does not tell the full story about schools, the website provides important data to help schools with their improvement planning, identifying supports to address high-need areas and improving student outcomes going forward,” said Lebo in a statement.

Schools can use information from the profile to assist in developing achievement goals and to guide their improvement efforts, according to the Iowa Statewide Accountability System Information Guide.

"Just understand that a lot of those things are one snapshot in time and keep in mind what [students] do on a day to day basis," said Gee.

Clear Lake’s scores:

Clear Lake High School

Overall score: 58.74

Math proficiency: 66.67%

Language arts proficiency: 84.39%

Clear Lake Middle School

Overall score: 56.64

Math proficiency: 73.8%

Language arts proficiency: 80.72%

Clear Creek Elementary School

Overall score: 58.51

Math proficiency: 73.15%

Language arts proficiency: 77.85%

For more information about Clear Lake Community School District’s school performance profiles or other school districts, go to www.iaschoolperformance.gov/ECP/Home/Index.