State: No coronavirus cases in Iowa, monitoring seven

Seven people are being monitored for novel coronavirus in Iowa, according to state officials.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reports the patients are asymptomatic, or showing no symptoms, of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Thirty people have completed public health monitoring and two have tested negative for the virus in Iowa since Feb. 3, according to the department’s website.
As of Monday, there are no COVID-19 cases identified in Iowa. State officials say the overall risk remains low in the state, despite growing concerns about the virus’s spread outside of China.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is closely monitoring the outbreak. Cases have been identified in 37 locations internationally, including the United States.
On Jan. 31, Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency in the U.S. to aid the nation’s health care community in responding to coronavirus.
The CDC reports there are 14 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 12 travel-related and two person-to-person, in the U.S.
The U.S. government has issued multiple travel advisories in response to the public health threat.
Coronaviruses are respiratory and symptoms can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The CDC believes that symptoms of COVID-19 may appear between two and 14 days after exposure.
It is transmitted through the air from a cough or sneeze of someone who has coronavirus, according to information provided by MercyOne. It is unknown if the virus can be transferred through touching an infected surface.
The CDC says the person-to-person spread of COVID-19 has been seen among close contacts of returned travelers from Wuhan, China, but the virus isn’t spreading in the U.S.
To help prevent the spread of all viruses, the CDC recommends:
- Staying home if you are sick
- Covering your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze
- Thoroughly washing your hands
- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands
- Disinfecting surfaces and objects
MercyOne follows the guidance provided by the CDC and Iowa Department of Public Health to screen patients for symptoms including fever and respiratory signs as well as their travel history and exposure to those who’ve traveled.
If a patient is found to have symptoms and travel history, MercyOne will isolate the person and alert the state public health officials, the hospital network states.
Individuals who begin to feel symptoms are encouraged to call MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center ahead of time at 641-428-7000.
The Iowa Department of Public Health is working with federal, state and local public health, and clinical partners to share information.
The state updates its monitoring and testing data on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
For more information about the COVID-19, visit https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus.
