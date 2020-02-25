State: No coronavirus cases in Iowa, monitoring seven

Seven people are being monitored for novel coronavirus in Iowa, according to state officials.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reports the patients are asymptomatic, or showing no symptoms, of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Thirty people have completed public health monitoring and two have tested negative for the virus in Iowa since Feb. 3, according to the department’s website.

As of Monday, there are no COVID-19 cases identified in Iowa. State officials say the overall risk remains low in the state, despite growing concerns about the virus’s spread outside of China.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is closely monitoring the outbreak. Cases have been identified in 37 locations internationally, including the United States.

On Jan. 31, Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency in the U.S. to aid the nation’s health care community in responding to coronavirus.

The CDC reports there are 14 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 12 travel-related and two person-to-person, in the U.S.

The U.S. government has issued multiple travel advisories in response to the public health threat.