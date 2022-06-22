State legislation is changing Mason City firework ordinance

You may have noticed firework vendors where they weren't in years past.

That's because of recent state legislation.

During the last legislative session, the Legislature passed and Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill allowing the sale of fireworks in any location in the state zoned for commercial or industrial purposes.

This bill invalidated Mason City's law that restricted sales from temporary structures to the Z6 Industrial District, according to a memorandum from Director of Development Services Steven Van Steenhuyse.

In 2017, the state adopted laws permitting sales and use of consumer fireworks. The original legislation allowed cities and counties to regulate the use of fireworks but not their sale.

Mason City's ordinance to keep temporary structures like fireworks tents in the industrial district was passed in 2018. The area in question is near the cement plant, Smithfield and the older industrial park along 15th Street Southwest.

Mason City Council held its first reading of the amended ordinance June 7 and a second reading Tuesday night. The council is scheduled to have a third and final reading July 5. The amended ordinance allows sales from temporary structures in the Z4 Multi-Use District, Z5 Central Business District, and the Z6 Industrial District.

"The code change is only to clean up the fact our code has been nullified by the state code superseding it," said City Administrator Aaron Burnett via email Wednesday morning.

With the new language stating sales will be limited to "property containing commercial or industrial forms and functions," sales from temporary structures will not be permitted in residential areas. This prevents the use of apartment parking lots or other parts of a multi-family property for sales of consumer fireworks.

Since the legislation passed, fireworks vendors already have submitted plans for temporary sales from stores to the Development Review Committee for approval.

"Regrettably, our hands are tied in this situation," said Mayor Bill Schickel.

July 3 and July 4 between 6 and 11 p.m. remains the timeframe in Mason City when people can light fireworks. Fireworks must be 200 yards away from hospitals, hospices, and nursing homes. In addition, lighting fireworks on public property, in parks or at schools is not permitted.

There is a $250 fine for violations that local law enforcement can cite as a misdemeanor, according to Schickel.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

