Starboard Square development on Hwy. 122 breaks ground

Amid the backdrop of a churning cement mixer and backhoe working the dirt on Tuesday morning, Clear Lake Mayor Nelson Crabb and an assortment of other local officials celebrated the start of construction on the new Starboard Square Retail Development Project.

The 6,000-square-foot commercial and retail space on Hwy. 122 just east of I-35 is near the city's other hallmark project, a multi-million-dollar hotel and event center in Courtway Park.

The $1 million project comes with incentives provided by the city, including a seven-year incremental property tax rebate not to exceed $225,000, municipal water and sewer connections to the property and reimbursement of developer Momberg Land LLC's professional service fees up to $15,000.

Mayor Crabb began the groundbreaking by acknowledging the transition of the property, which is the former site of the family-owned Andrews Pre-stressed Concrete plant.

“The present owners are here today, Todd and Lori Hall,” Crabb said. “There are 64 acres and [the Halls] collaborated with the city, with local financial institutions, the chamber, North Iowa Corridor, and [others,] to develop the plot.”