Star Class ceremony honors 2021 graduates across North Iowa

The 2021 Globe Gazette Star Class awards ceremony recognizing graduating students for excellency in academics and athletics was held in the auditorium of event partner North Iowa Community College on Sunday afternoon.

Students from 22 area schools were nominated by teachers and staff to be recognized for their respective achievements in art, math, science, social science, technical, music, and boys and girls athletics.

As part of the ceremony, the Money to Learn Scholarship essay winners were also announced. Macy Dirksen of West Fork and Braden Powers of Saint Ansgar were each awarded $500 after judges selected their respective essays about their post-high school ambitions.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Osage and Riceville schools' Superintendent Barb Schwamman was this year's guest speaker, promoting the ideals of perseverance and giving thanks. The Globe's local editor Melanie Mergan also a speech introducing the scholarship recipients and delivering highlights from both of the winning essays.