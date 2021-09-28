St. John's Episcopal Church to host annual Blessing of the Animals in Mason City

St. John's Episcopal Church in Mason City will host its annual Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, Oct. 3.

The event will take place at 11:30 a.m. on the front lawn of the church.

Members of the public are invited to bring their pets on leashes or in carriers to receive a blessing from Rev. Stephen Benitz.

If it rains, the blessing will be a drive-up event.

Oct. 3 is the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and the environment.

Those attending are also invited to bring the following items to donate to the Humane Society of North Iowa: Purina Kitten Chow, cat treats, dog treats (soft), dish soap, laundry soap, fleece blankets, cat and dog toys, 13-gallon trash bags, non-clumping cat litter and unscented bleach. Cash donations will also be accepted.

St. John's Episcopal Church is located at 120 1st St. NE in Mason City.

