Physically, St. John Baptist Church in Mason City has been standing since the 1930s.
Much of it was founded on limestone blocks salvaged from the Grant Elementary School location that was demolished in 1937. (One of the cornerstones is actually from Abraham Lincoln’s childhood farm.)
But St. John has had a spiritual presence in town even before FDR was president.
As far back as 1919, its congregation of mostly black worshipers gathered together in the common cause of their faith.
Having a brick-and-mortar location wasn't a necessity, it was more of a blessing.
And now, almost a century later, 17 years after being added to the National Register of Historic Places, local volunteers and organizers want to breathe new life into that blessing.
According to schoolteacher Marcia Boster, who has lent time to the restoration project, keeping the church at 715 Sixth St. SW as pristine as possible is tremendously important.
"We need this. We are a diverse community and we have some awesome things going for us. We need to keep this building and we need to keep the memories alive," Boster said.
At this point, that process has been largely goals-oriented: Find an architect, get an estimate, secure funding, locate applicable grants, line things up with relevant local government bodies.
"We’re just trying to get all our ducks in a row because we want to restore the full church," Boster said. She added that while the idea is to rent it out for weddings and other receptions (the money would go back to upkeep), the intent is to keep the sanctuary as is.
"Money has been the biggest thing," Boster confessed. "Al Yad (a foster family agency) took over in 2013 and ran out of funds in 2015. So we’re just going back at it again. Back to square one again."
The original idea was to restore upstairs as historically as possible and use part of the building for foster care.
A lot of work has gone into getting the word out and doing some fundraising (donations can be made to the Al Yad organization through NSB Bank). Corinne Sills, who heads up Al Yad and has worked closely with Boster, said that they have considered a lot of fundraisers but trying to get volunteers is difficult.
There's a webpage, titled "Restore St. John's Baptist Church," which shares some of the history of the church as well as what is needed from community members.
Some of the bigger items are an updated roof, the original green bubble glass and the tiled ceiling. For the latter, the idea is to remove tiles and restore the ceiling.
The bell, which is even older than the church itself, still rings, but Boster said that the bell tower could use some work.
In fact, Sills said that, in some form or fashion, the whole building is going to need some kind of work done to it. For instance: Water and electricity will have to be updated.
Gary Schmit, president of Henkel Construction, which undertook the restoration of the Historic Park Inn, said that when doing restoration work the unseen is often the greatest impediment.
"You might get into situations that you don’t know about. And sometimes if you don’t know about that early enough it can put a damper on the process," Schmit shared. "So that’s why you want to do as much early as possible."
There are hoops to jump through for Boster and her Sills. Sometimes the biggest challenge for them is making sure that everything they're doing is what the city wants to be done.
However, Boster is hopeful that everything can come into place.
"That’s all you can do is hope."
