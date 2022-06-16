St. Ansgar programs receive grant

St. Ansgar Community Betterment, a local non-profit organization whose mission is to improve the quality of life of St. Ansgar area residents, has received a grant award of $3,000 from Humanities Iowa, a state-based affiliate of the National Endowment for The Humanities, in support of three arts and humanities educational programs, plus a fundraiser showcase, for middle school, high school, college-aged and adult North Iowa and Southern Minnesota residents.

All events are taking place just before and after Fourth of July weekend this summer at South Square in St. Ansgar. Registration is still open for all events. These programs are a collaboration between St. Ansgar High School alumni and arts professionals, Ben Caron, Nancy Nickerson Lee of Cedar Summerstock Theater, and Will Bartz, held in collaboration with Cedar Summerstock Theater Company.

The programs include a half-day performing arts day camp called, “Broadway & L.A. in the Heartland: Professional Masterclass Series for Young Performers,” offering a unique learning opportunity where children in grades 5-12 are invited to learn from visiting performing arts professionals in the TV, film, theater and dance, who have traveled to North Iowa from New York, Los Angeles and other cities to work directly with students.

Additionally, college-age students who have traveled to the area to perform with Cedar Summerstock Theater Company over the Summer will each get a master class with the visiting teaching artists.

The final program, for local adults, is the “Heartland Voices: Songwriting & Storytelling Program & Showcase.” This is for participants of all experience levels, and will be offered in three two-hour sessions, at which each participant can workshop original stories and songs with visiting teaching artists.

At the end of the program, participants have the option to showcase their song or story in the public showcase.

The public showcase for all three programs is at South Square in St. Ansgar. Called “Turn Up for The Arts,” it will take place Wednesday, July 6th at 7PM, and will feature local residents of all ages, plus the teaching artists, sharing their creative works with the community.

The showcase will also have an optional meal, prepared by visiting international chef, Dennis Starks. The showcase and meal are freewill donation, and all donations will go directly to the St. Ansgar Music Supporters and theater program to fund the St. Ansgar High School band, theater and choir programs.

SCHEDULE & LOCATION:

“Heartland Voices”: Songwriting & Storytelling Program & Showcase for Adults

Dates:

● Session 1: Saturday, July 2nd from 1-3PM

● Session 2: Sunday, July 3rd from 4-6PM

● Session 3: Wednesday, July 6th from 11AM-1PM

● Showcase Rehearsal: Wednesday, July 6th from 5-7PM *by appointment

“Broadway & L.A. in the Heartland: Professional Masterclass Series for Young

Performers”

● Date: Tuesday, July 5th, 8:00am – 12:30pm

“Turn Up For The Arts: Fundraiser & Showcase for St. Ansgar High School Music &

Theater”

● Date: Wednesday, July 6th, 7-9PM

LOCATION: All sessions and the showcase take place at South Square in St. Ansgar, Iowa.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

