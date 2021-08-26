South Shore Donuts announces expansion

People outside the Clear Lake area will soon have the opportunity to enjoy local favorite South Shore Donut Co.

Whitney Mixdorf, the owner of South Shore Donut Co., told the Globe Gazette that starting in September they would be serving out of two new locations.

South Shore Donut Co. has partnered with Three on the Tree in Mason City and Granny's Iowa Market in Clarion to serve its doughnuts out of those locations.

Mixdorf said that expanding, specifically to Mason City, was something she had wanted to do for a while.

"We were trying to get over to Mason City prior to the pandemic," Mixdorf explained. "Now was a good time to go ahead and give it a whirl."

Three on the Tree is a coffee shop located in Market 124 at 124 N. Delaware Ave. in Mason City. Granny's Iowa Market is a storefront on 202 N. Main St. in Clarion primarily selling Iowa made foods, drinks and produce.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The two new locations will follow a similar model to South Shore's first expansion in Forest City at Sid's Quik Stop.

South Shore Donut Co. will provide the new locations with doughnuts to sell at the storefront, as well as provide an option to place preorders that can be picked up in store.