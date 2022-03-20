So you want to make a radical career change?

Ever found yourself wondering if you should go down a new career path? In recent years, more people have become willing to take a step away from their job and jump head first into something new.

Making a radical career change can be a daunting journey, especially for those who have been in a particular field for a long time. To stand at the edge of a new frontier and take a step forward takes courage.

Where do you begin? How long does it take? How will you know if this unknown path is a good one for you?

Here's some advice from the experts:

How long until I find what I want to do next?

Commit to the fact that finding a new career is a marathon, not a sprint. It can be years before you find your footing in a new career, writes Joseph Liu for Forbes.

Liu notes that when you quit, the time after is for you to figure out what you want to do next.

Richard Alderson, author of “How to Change Careers When You’ve Got No Idea What to Do Next” advises workers to “act it out, don’t figure it out.” Alderson recommends enrolling in courses and job shadowing positions you have curiosity in. Doing so removes the guesswork. Commit to the idea that you might have to return to school.

Liu says to reserve judgment during the exploration period. Cast a wide net, dispel preconceived notions, and understand what resonates to you.

“Take a manageable, brave leap of faith, which is scary, but often necessary to open new doors in your career,” writes Liu.

What if I'm not sure? What if I'm afaid?

Caroline Ceniza-Levine writes for Ellevate Network that people should fight the fear of making a radical career change. Swap it with the fear of regretting never trying.

Ceniza-Levine recommends playing out criticism and indulging in the worst-case scenarios. “When you come back to career changes you want to implement, you will be a more flexible, resilient person overall and better able to now incorporate changes,” she writes.

What about the naysayers around me?

There will be people who question your choice. Ceniza-Levine says when you decide to radically change careers, “don’t tell haters or wet blankets.” Instead, find your cheerleaders.

“Expect plenty of advice – usually the discouraging kind – from friends and family when they learn that you’re exploring a career change," writes Vicky Oliver for Lifehack.

Liu says a career change will mean finding people outside of the circles that you have built. “Although it may feel unnatural, make the effort to surround yourself with people aligned with your desired future rather than only those from your past,” writes Liu.

How do stand out in a new field?

The period of finding a new career is also a good chance to craft a new narrative. Liu says figuring out how to describe yourself during career change can be a tough balancing act. The key is to not pigeonhole yourself in areas you currently work in.

Liu recommends investing the time to redefine and make yourself a desirable candidate. This can be reading up on the field you want to pursue, calling and connecting with professionals, and redefining your online presence.

Taking the plunge

No matter what career expert or advice you read, the general consensus is that a career change is hard and takes time. But they will also tell taking the time to find a new career is worth it.

“Americans spend 1,800 hours or more each year working. That’s nearly one-third of your life, and it goes without saying that your job satisfaction and career goals have a great bearing on your life’s happiness barometer,” writes Oliver.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

