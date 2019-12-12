A snowmobile safety course will be held from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday at the Garner Law Enforcement Center.
The class is required by the Iowa DNR for students ages 12-17 in order for them to ride on public lands.
Bring your own lunch; soda and Gatorade will be provided by the Hancock County Snowmobile Association. HCSA is covering the cost of the class and each student's members in the Iowa State Snowmobile Association for one year.
Students must preregister by calling Ross at 641-923-2871.
