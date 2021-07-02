'Smile Tour' making its way to Mason City

This coming Wednesday, kids and families in the Mason City area have a chance to have some fun, maybe win a gift card and learn about dental health.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., at the Kwik Star at 1316 Fourth St. SW, the MCNA Dental's Smile Tour is posting up for its "#SayCheeseIA" PSA campaign. According to a press release, the campaign "serves to reach children and families in Iowa to inform them of and foster excitement about dental health, oral hygiene, and overall wellness."

Along with those informational opportunities, there will also be hula hoops, drawing stations and a giveaway of a $500 Kwik Star gift card. The event is free to attend.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.