 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Smile Tour' making its way to Mason City
0 comments
alert top story

'Smile Tour' making its way to Mason City

{{featured_button_text}}

This coming Wednesday, kids and families in the Mason City area have a chance to have some fun, maybe win a gift card and learn about dental health. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., at the Kwik Star at 1316 Fourth St. SW, the MCNA Dental's Smile Tour is posting up for its "#SayCheeseIA" PSA campaign. According to a press release, the campaign "serves to reach children and families in Iowa to inform them of and foster excitement about dental health, oral hygiene, and overall wellness."

Along with those informational opportunities, there will also be hula hoops, drawing stations and a giveaway of a $500 Kwik Star gift card. The event is free to attend.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mini Statue of Liberty joins its big sister in New York City

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News