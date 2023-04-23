Planning for Clear Lake’s annual Earth Day festivities begins weeks ahead of and stretches weeks beyond April 22, celebrated as International Earth Day since 1970.

The Clear Lake Earth Day Committee said the event celebrates “nature’s beauty and bounty; whether it’s outdoor recreation for good physical and mental health, clean water, healthy food, recycling, conserving energy, reading telling stories, or the very visible act of picking up trash in our community backyard.”

Mother Nature’s disregard for humans' best-laid plans led to contingencies being put into place Saturday. The Clear Lake community was still eager to celebrate nature, but rain, sleet and snow gave runners a chilly start for the Earth Day 5K and 10K races Saturday morning.

“We’re happy to be indoors now,” said Stacy Doughan, president of Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. “We wanted people to appreciate the activities we had planned.”

The youth mile race took place indoors -- along with other activities previously planned outdoors -- at the Clear Lake Wellness Center.

There were games for all ages. A bounce house, pickleball and human foosball tournaments took place inside out of the rain and wind, along with interactive Earth Day learning materials and displays from Clear Lake students. Also on hand were touch and feel presentations from Iowa State University Extension on why “Water Rocks!” and from Iowa Department of Natural Resources fisheries management biologist Scott Grummer.

Grummer brought his morning catch from Clear Lake and discussed with the children the native fish species of the lake, how they relate to the fish found in Iowa’s rivers, how to tell them apart, and of course, let the kids feel the slimy scales.

On Thursday night, businesses and nonprofits, 4-H groups, NGOs and public conservation agencies lined the floor of the Surf Ballroom for the Earth Day Expo. It was a consortium on environmental issues ranging from the stewardship of the flora and fauna native to the Clear Lake watershed; the latest improvements in green technology; electric vehicles, solar and hydro power; recycling and sustainable organic farming.

Andrew Rust of Trees Forever, whose northeast Iowa-based organization aims to empower people to plant and care for trees, said “it’s a great networking event.”

“We have a lot of partners here, because the care of our environment is an issue that everyone lives and breathes,” Rust said.

The committee also partners with the Clear Lake Arts Center for the Earth Day Photo Contest and Exhibition. The finalists’ artwork is on display at the Arts Center until May 12.

Mayor Nelson Crabb said of the Earth Day Committee in a statement: “Clear Lake is a community that prides itself on quality of life; deeply immersed in environmental quality and recreational, cultural and entertainment activities. The cause for this … success: the people, teamwork.”