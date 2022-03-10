SkyWest Airlines to discontinue service at Mason City Municipal Airport

Those who have used SkyWest's airline service out of the Mason City Municipal Airport may need to make other arrangements in the coming months.

On Thursday, SkyWest announced via press release that it would be discontinuing service at 29 airports across the United States, one of which is Mason City.

SkyWest cited "an ongoing pilot staffing imbalance across the aviation industry," as the reason for the discontinuation of service.

SkyWest is required to give 90 days notice of discontinuation, so service will continue uninterrupted for the time being.

“We will be working closely with SkyWest and the DOT in the coming months to help ensure a smooth transition for customers," airport manager David Sims said in the statement. "Customers should be aware there will be no immediate changes to flight schedules as a replacement carrier is sought."

SkyWest started to serving Mason City on a three-year Essential Air Service Contract on March 1, 2021.

Fort Dodge and Sioux City were the other Iowa destinations that will be cut from SkyWest's service in 90 days.

SkyWest offered daily service to and from Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Mason City.

This story will be updated.

Zachary Dupont covers local government and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

