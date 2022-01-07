"Skipping Church: Notes from an Accidental Minister's Wife", by Suzanne Kelsey

Iowa native Suzanne Kelsey recently published a memoir featuring a look at what she loved about her time spent in Mason City.

Kelsey is an author, teacher, and artist who was rattled by her husband’s sudden decision to become a minister after 14 years of marriage and two children. Kelsey spent time struggling to come to terms with that decision as it moved her from her home in Iowa Falls to Ames, then to Mason City, then to northern California, where she lives today.

Her book, titled “Skipping Church: Notes from an Accidental Minister’s Wife,” explores what it means to love someone whose theology is drastically different from her own.

According to Kelsey, she explores what "callings" are and who gets to claim them, whether a life that's right for one is right for two, and how to live authentically despite pressures to fit a mold.

Her idea of “skipping church but finding spirit in nature” is what deeply grounds her. Kelsey said she has found truth within religion, but finds that she’s “a lifelong Iowan who loves prairie,” where she finds her spiritual center.

“I know a lot of people who are very grounded in a particular religion. For me though there’s been a constraint, a set of expectations, so the bee kind of reminds me that I am free of expectations as long as I am authentically me.”

“Hiking and nature is so important to me. Walking in a prairie in Iowa… to get there on a day when the sky is blue and see some of the prairie flowers popping out of the grass, to me that’s when I feel it, that something that’s greater than us.” Kelsey also wrestles with the idea of what home is for people who move frequently, and maintaining freedom and authenticity when a spouse’s career leads the way.

“There is a whole chapter (in the book) on Mason City,” said Kelsey. It recounts some of the activities she was involved with, and her experience being received lovingly by residents. “The way they showed up at our door to just say hi, the town was just so wonderfully welcoming and hospitable, and intellectually and culturally alive.”

When moving to the area, Kelsey wasn’t excited upon first impressions, but “I quickly realized there was a lot going on in this town. I also grew to absolutely love the architecture.”

Nestled on the cover of her memoir lies an original watercolor by Kelsey of her former home near Mason City’s Parker’s Woods and MercyOne North Iowa.

“(In) Mason City was the most beautiful home I ever lived in. We lived in this house on Oak Drive by the hospital. I absolutely loved it there.”

“Our realtor that sold us that house, Jane Fischer, whenever she would run into us she’d ask ‘what do you love most about Mason City,’ and it genuinely was the most wonderfully hospitable place that Chuck and I had ever lived in,” Kelsey said, remembering her time here.

She has painted that home a few times, as well as others in the neighborhood. Her love of nature is also embodied in her art.

Kelsey has an extensive blog of paintings she has made during what she calls “the learning curve” of painting. Her blog, “The Sally Project,” named for a woman who inspired Kelsey become an artist, documents her journey of practicing the objectively difficult medium of watercolor. Kelsey’s hope for her blog “is really to show [herself as] a developing artist and show the stuff that doesn’t necessarily work real well."

"I’m trying to document the learning curve,” said Kelsey.

Her blog posts span over four years, as she intends to inspire other artists to embrace said learning curve and all of its challenges, similar to the theme Kelsey’s memoir embraces.

“Skipping Church: Notes from an Accidental Minister’s Wife” is available purchase directly from the publisher, Shanti Arts or wherever books are sold. The Mason City Public Library also has a copy available to check out.

To answer Jane Fischer’s question about what Kelsey loved most about Mason City: “It was such a wonderful place to live, so hospitable; and I will always be grateful to that town for taking us in.”

Gretchen Burnette is a Weeklies Editor and Daily Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Gretchen.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

