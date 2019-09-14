Every month or so, about 10 times a year, Hampton Police Chief Bob Schaefer thinks about the Ethan Kazmerzak case.
He's a man in search of that one lead, that one tip that will bring everyone closure.
It is six years on Saturday since Kazmerzak, then 22, disappeared from the small North Iowa town without a trace.
He had been watching the annual Cy-Hawk game with friends at local bars. Later, he was at a party at a pond near Hampton. Police say he called his mom, April Hemmes, at around 12:15 a.m. while he was near the intersection of 190th Street and Olive Avenue.
Since then, there has been no activity on his credit or ATM cards. His car, a silver 2006 Volkswagen Jetta TDI with Iowa license plate AUZ382, remains missing.
In the intervening six years, anything that you could suggest doing in this investigation has been done – possibly more than once. Multiple searches on land and water have yielded no clues. A search and rescue group from Wisconsin used sonar on Beeds Lake and other ponds near Hampton but found nothing.
Kazmerzak's family, who declined through Schaefer to talk with the Globe Gazette, remained stoic as lead after lead fizzled. Eventually, the searches wound down. A $20,000 reward fund was established in 2014 by anonymous donors and increased to $100,000 in November of 2015.
“It’s the nothing – the absolutely no information – that’s the worst,” Hemmes told the Hampton Chronicle in 2016, three years after Kazmerzak's disappearance. Hemmes said she thought the increase in reward would prompt more tips, but that wasn't the case then.
And it's not the case now, either, Schaefer confirmed. The reward is still available but the department receives few tips. The most recent one came from someone who thought they saw something on Google Earth.
They thought they'd seen something in Otter Creek," Schaefer said. "The creek isn't deep enough to get a boat in there." Officers searched it anyway but didn't find anything.
Other times, officers go back over places they've already searched before, Schaefer said. They even pursue leads that seem credible, provided by psychics, on occasion.
The case is not closed, he said.
There have been no moments of peace since the disappearance for Ethan's family, either, Hemmes told the Chronicle in 2016.
“I realized this while I was driving the tractor,” she said, “I could very well die never knowing where my son is. And that’s a horrible thing, but it’s true for me. That’s my reality.”
At the time Ethan went missing he had dark blond hair, has had a beard, wears glasses, and has a Grateful Dead tattoo on his upper left arm. He was last seen wearing peach/orange colored shorts and a white/teal printed shirt.
If you have any information about Ethan or his vehicle please call North Iowa Crime Stoppers at 1-800-383-0088 or the Hampton Police Department at 1-641-456-2529.
