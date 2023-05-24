Earlier this month, a long-awaited face-to-face, meet-and-greet gathering of fourth-grade students and RSVP of North Central Iowa volunteers was held at West Hancock Elementary School.

The pen pals are typically retired volunteers from surrounding communities.

Members of different generations, these pen pals have written to each other for six months, according to West Hancock fourth-grade teacher Renita Kahlstorf. The program has been made possible through grant monies from a partnership with local schools and North Iowa Area Community College.

NIACC partners with school districts such as West Hancock on behalf of RSVP of North Central Iowa, which coordinates many regional social services provided by elderly citizens, often and not exclusively in local schools. Most students that RSVP volunteers have worked with in recent years improved their reading scores. They also developed a more positive attitude about reading and writing in general.

Each month, students wrote to their RSVP pen pal, who would write back to them. Every student in the fourth grade had their own pen pal, according to Kahlstorf.

“This year, we were blessed to have a bilingual pen pal which enabled correspondence with our non-English speaking students,” Kahlstorf said. “At the reveal, students got to spend time with their pen pals, enjoying a light snack and chatting about what they learned about each other.”

Some learning activities highlighted generational differences. They included addressing envelopes, writing friendly letters, using cursive writing, and appropriately communicating by using complete sentences instead of the more informal use of texting.

