The Iowa SIDS Foundation’s 20th Anniversary Walk for the Future will be held on Aug. 24 in seven cities across the state of Iowa. This family-friendly event offers SIDS and SUID families an opportunity to celebrate the lives of their baby while raising awareness for sudden unexpected sleep related infant deaths.
As the nonprofit’s primary fundraiser, the local Walk will be held at Monroe Park, located at the intersection of Monroe Avenue and 12th Street Northwest.
The Mason City Walk will begin at 10 a.m., with on-site registration beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Following the walk, participants can enjoy refreshments, a bake sale, raffle, silent auction, and kids’ activities.
Proceeds from the “Walk for the Future” provide safe sleep education to Iowa parents, healthcare and childcare providers, as well as bereavement support to Iowans impacted by Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and unexplained sleep related infant deaths.
Other walk locations include: Bettendorf, Cedar Rapids, Johnston, Le Mars, Washington, and What Cheer.
The Iowa Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Foundation is a statewide nonprofit 501c3 health organization dedicated to providing emotional support to SIDS and SUID families, educating professionals and the general public about SIDS, and funding medical research into the causes of unexpected infant sleep related deaths.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.