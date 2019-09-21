A report of a shooting led to the execution of a search warrant on South Washington Avenue in Mason City on Saturday.
Police were called to the scene of a possible shooting at Enterprise Alley and Washington Avenue along 12th Street Northwest at 2:13 a.m., according to a press release issued Saturday afternoon by Mason City Police.
Officers found bullet casings and blood at the scene. The release says at least two vehicles were involved and there was an altercation that happened before shots were fired.
During the investigation that followed, patrol officers recognized the description of one of the vehicles provided by a witness. That vehicle was located a short time later on South Washington Avenue, according to the release.
Officers applied for a search warrant for the vehicle and a residence on South Washington Avenue. The North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force Special Operations Group was called in to serve the search warrant. The warrant was executed without issue and the investigation is ongoing.
At 9:30 a.m., a heavily armed police presence was seen at a home on the 700 block of South Washington Avenue. Around 10 a.m. a man was seen being taken out of the house in handcuffs, and put in police car. Officers were also seen going in and out of the property and taking photos.
There is no confirmation these two incidents are related.
There are two men in Cerro County Jail who were taken into custody on Saturday, both face charges of interfering with official acts and one also faces a public intoxication charge.
No one has reported being a victim of the shooting and there is no ongoing risk to the public, according to Saturday's press release.
If you have information or are a witness to this incident, please call the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.
