Sheriff Pals signs letter to president asking to halt illegal immigration

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Kevin Pals says the federal government is making it hard for him to do his job.
Pals is one of 10 in Iowa and 275 nationwide who signed a letter sent to President Joe Biden, saying the president's border policies are having a "dangerous impact" on citizens, legal residents and communities.
While not an official letter from the National Sheriffs Association, the idea of the letter started there with a sheriff from Massachusetts, who then circulated it for other sheriffs to sign.
"I just think it's time for people to speak up," Pals said. "I'm elected to protect the citizens of this county and we're running into a roadblock."
The Biden administration has put forward plans to increase refugee admissions to the United States, stop deporting unauthorized immigrants who came to the country as children, and has lifted Donald Trump-era restrictions on the number of visas issued.
The president also plans to allow more immigrants into the country, while at the same time giving the 10.5 million unauthorized immigrants already here a clear, eight-year path toward citizenship.
"In a myriad of ways, you and your administration are encouraging and sanctioning lawlessness and the victimization of the people of the United States of America, all in the name of mass illegal immigration," the letter said.
"What is most troubling to America's Sheriffs is that you and your administration were well aware that this crisis would happen when you ceased construction of the border wall and changed border security policies. Sheriffs were talking with the Obama/Biden administration about these same concerns that we were experiencing at the time based on the lax policies then being implemented."
The "roadblock" Pals refers to are not the children and families coming across the border looking for a better life, he said. It's the drug couriers, sex traffickers and gang members coming alongside them.
And they are in North Iowa, Pals said.
"We do have dangerous drugs, drug activity out of the cartels here, that's happening right here in Iowa," Pals said. "Methamphetamine has been coming here from Mexico and no one seems to care."
Pals said previous administrations, including Donald Trump's and Barack Obama's had more workable policies to curb illegal immigration than President Biden's plan.
It's not political, but it shouldn't be emotional, either, he said.
"I signed that letter because it seems like everyone takes a position based on their emotions -- 'those poor people, they're victims, we need to help them' -- but what about the victims of the crimes that are committed here by the gangs and drug dealers," Pals said.
The sheriff said he hopes the letter attracts the attention of the administration.
"The federal government should sit down with sheriffs, especially border ones, there should be a meeting with staff in D.C.," Pals said. "There's gotta be some staffer out there to come up with some game plan to make some things better."