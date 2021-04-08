Sheriff Pals signs letter to president asking to halt illegal immigration

"What is most troubling to America's Sheriffs is that you and your administration were well aware that this crisis would happen when you ceased construction of the border wall and changed border security policies. Sheriffs were talking with the Obama/Biden administration about these same concerns that we were experiencing at the time based on the lax policies then being implemented."

The "roadblock" Pals refers to are not the children and families coming across the border looking for a better life, he said. It's the drug couriers, sex traffickers and gang members coming alongside them.

And they are in North Iowa, Pals said.

"We do have dangerous drugs, drug activity out of the cartels here, that's happening right here in Iowa," Pals said. "Methamphetamine has been coming here from Mexico and no one seems to care."

Pals said previous administrations, including Donald Trump's and Barack Obama's had more workable policies to curb illegal immigration than President Biden's plan.

It's not political, but it shouldn't be emotional, either, he said.