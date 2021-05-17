Shell Rock River Greenbelt roads are open

The Shell Rock River Greenbelt roads have been opened to authorized vehicle traffic.

Authorized vehicle traffic is those that have a valid license plate issued by a state department of transportation. All other motorized vehicles, including ATVs, UTVs and golf carts, are prohibited.

A reminder to vehicle users that the greenbelt is a shared roadway with hikers, bicyclists and horses and the posted speed limit is 15 mph. All vehicles are required to stay on the main roadway.

The roads will remain open, subject to exceptional weather conditions, until late November and reopen next spring in late May. For further information call 641-423-5309 M-F 7:30-4 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0