Shane Lantz's 2020 story of the year: Rockwell phone booth one of the last in Iowa

"What's the deal with the Rockwell phone booth?" was my favorite Globe Gazette news story of the year. It combined two of the best things in local journalism, novelty and a hyper-local focus.

With this story, Globe Gazette reporter Jared McNett pursued a quirky story that only the most observant person would pursue. Back in the 20th century, America had more than 2.7 million pay phones. Now, with the rise of cell phones, that number is down to around 100,000, though Iowa is reported to only have around 20 left.

READ IT ONLINE: https://bit.ly/3mR6aRG

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the story, Jared goes into the history of phone booths in America, talks to several people who used to help operate them in Rockwell and the surrounding area, and discusses the reason why phone booths have "gone the way of the Dodo."

Jared's story is a great example of why local journalism is important. Where else are you going to read about North Iowa's phone booths, in such informative and entertaining fashion?

Local history, and how it impacts our modern lives, is always a fascinating topic. When a approached from a unique angle like this, even better.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.