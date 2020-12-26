Shane Lantz's 2020 sports story of the year: No sleeves, no problem

My favorite sports story of the year came from Gunnar Davis, with "No Sleeves, No Problem for Powerhouse St. Ansgar." I have always loved the fun macho culture of high school football, and Gunnar's story was a lot of fun.

In it, he explored the St. Ansgar football team's tradition of going sleeveless during games, no matter what the weather. The story was written after the Saints beat West Fork in the second round of the IHSAA playoffs, a game where the temperature dipped down into the 20s.

READ IT ONLINE: https://bit.ly/38A29vy

This story went beyond the game to give the readers a fun look inside the mind of a football team. Those fun little traditions and unexpected stories are the ones that made this profession one. The St. Ansgar football team is well known for their skill, but Gunnar took us even further into what makes them tick.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

