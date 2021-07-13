Severe weather expected to hit North Iowa Wednesday

A hazardous weather outlook is in effect for north central Iowa, with the most severe weather expected Wednesday into Wednesday night.

Counties under the advisory include Emmett, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, Palo Alto, Hancock, Cerro Gordo, Pocahontas, Humboldt, Wright, Franklin, Butler, Bremer, Sac, Calhoun, Webster, Hamilton, Hardin, Crawford, Carroll, Greene, Boone, Audubon, Guthrie and Cass.

Thunderstorms are possible in the north central Iowa area late Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Though severe weather isn't expected during this time, as of Tuesday afternoon, some areas could experience strong wind gusts and heavy rains.

However, Wednesday into Wednesday night brings the potential for severe weather across much of Iowa, particularly for the north central and northeast areas of the state. In the Mason City area, thunderstorms are mainly expected after 7 a.m. with a 90% chance of precipitation.

The main threats to watch for will be damaging winds and large hail, according to the National Weather Service, although some tornadoes could also be possible. Heavy rainfall in certain areas will also be a possibility.

