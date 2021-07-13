 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Severe weather expected to hit North Iowa Wednesday
0 comments
alert top story

Severe weather expected to hit North Iowa Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}

A hazardous weather outlook is in effect for north central Iowa, with the most severe weather expected Wednesday into Wednesday night. 

Counties under the advisory include Emmett, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, Palo Alto, Hancock, Cerro Gordo, Pocahontas, Humboldt, Wright, Franklin, Butler, Bremer, Sac, Calhoun, Webster, Hamilton, Hardin, Crawford, Carroll, Greene, Boone, Audubon, Guthrie and Cass. 

Thunderstorms are possible in the north central Iowa area late Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Though severe weather isn't expected during this time, as of Tuesday afternoon, some areas could experience strong wind gusts and heavy rains.

However, Wednesday into Wednesday night brings the potential for severe weather across much of Iowa, particularly for the north central and northeast areas of the state. In the Mason City area, thunderstorms are mainly expected after 7 a.m. with a 90% chance of precipitation.

The main threats to watch for will be damaging winds and large hail, according to the National Weather Service, although some tornadoes could also be possible. Heavy rainfall in certain areas will also be a possibility. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"Please remain weather aware on Wednesday into Wednesday evening and be prepared to act should a warning be issued for your location," the National Weather Service advised.

For more information, visit www.weather.gov/dmx.

071421 severe weather nws.png

Severe weather is expected to hit north central Iowa Wednesday into Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.
$1 for 3 months to support local journalism
Iowa Department of Natural Resources hits former Mason City business with $3,000 penalty
WATCH NOW: North Iowa kids take charge at Ventura turtle crossing

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic surfing bittersweet for Native Hawaiians

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News