Severe thunderstorms expected throughout the day, this evening in North Iowa

Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected to pass through northern Iowa today into this evening.

Severe storms are most likely this afternoon into tonight, with the possibility of an isolated severe storm occurring earlier.

The main threats with these severe storms, according to the National Weather Service, will be the possibility for damaging winds and large hail. There is also the chance for several tornadoes to develop.

The Mason City area, like all of north central and northeastern Iowa, finds itself in the areas of higher probability when it comes to large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes. As of Wednesday morning, the chance for large hail in the area was around 15%, 30% for damaging winds and 5% chance for tornadoes.

071421 hail wind tornado.PNG Hail, wind and tornado outlooks for Wednesday as of Wednesday morning.

Heavy rainfall is also a cause for concern this afternoon and tonight. Across much of northern Iowa, 1-3 inches of rain is likely, with a few 3-to-6-inch amounts possible in some areas.

The potential of river flooding is low, according to the National Weather Service, but flash flooding is possible, with ponding water across streams and fields as well as "rapid rises" in small streams and creeks likely.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

