Sen. Chuck Grassley, who voted against COVID-19 relief bill, said North Iowans will be helped by it

"Two things I don’t like about it is $1.9 trillion on top of four trillion we’ve already done, in five bills, that were all bipartisan, over the last 12 months, and the fact that they all passed the senate with 90 or more votes. So I don’t like the partisanship that’s in this bill," Grassley said. According to him, the bill was "political" when it didn't need to be.

When asked whether or not he thought that the $28.6 billion in the bill for small restaurants would help food service work in North Iowa, Grassley wondered if there was a better way of distribution for relief.

"I don’t mind targeting just restaurants but I’d rather do all that through the PPP program," he said. "I’d approach it more from a standpoint of need than just an industry. But I’m not going to find fault with the special needs of service industries because they have been really hard hit."