Second episode of 'Iowa Civil Rights History' podcast is online

The next episode of the “Iowa Civil Rights History” podcast is out.

It is the first of a two-part series with Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley.

Brinkley will discuss lessons learned and possible solutions regarding the role of law enforcement in the wake of the George Floyd killing, COVID-19 and other events.

“If you want change, then you have got to be part of that change,” Brinkley says of how citizens can assist law enforcement.

The first episode will take an up close look at the person behind the badge in law enforcement, the importance of community participation, and how officers deal with stress and mental health issues.

The host of the podcast is Mason City resident Erick Nganyange.

Nganyange is an immigrant to the United States from the East African country of Tanzania. A member of the Mason City Human Rights Commission, he is employed in the finance department of MercyOne North Iowa.

The monthly podcast is available on Apple Podcasts and most other platforms or by googling “Iowa Civil Rights History Podcast.”

