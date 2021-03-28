 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Second episode of 'Iowa Civil Rights History' podcast is online
0 comments
alert

Second episode of 'Iowa Civil Rights History' podcast is online

{{featured_button_text}}

The next episode of the “Iowa Civil Rights History” podcast is out.

It is the first of a two-part series with Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley.

Brinkley will discuss lessons learned and possible solutions regarding the role of law enforcement in the wake of the George Floyd killing, COVID-19 and other events.

“If you want change, then you have got to be part of that change,” Brinkley says of how citizens can assist law enforcement.

Jeff Brinkley mug - uniform

Brinkley

The first episode will take an up close look at the person behind the badge in law enforcement, the importance of community participation, and how officers deal with stress and mental health issues.

The host of the podcast is Mason City resident Erick Nganyange.

Erick Nganyange - civil rights podcast

Erick Nganyange sits behind his podcasting equipment on a table inside Jitters coffee shop, where he often records.

Nganyange is an immigrant to the United States from the East African country of Tanzania. A member of the Mason City Human Rights Commission, he is employed in the finance department of MercyOne North Iowa.

The monthly podcast is available on Apple Podcasts and most other platforms or by googling “Iowa Civil Rights History Podcast.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

At least four killed by flooding across Nashville

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News