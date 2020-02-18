Second Clear Lake Kwik Star on track for summer opening

The second Kwik Star gas station and convenience store in Clear Lake is scheduled to open in July.

NISS Excavation of Mason City began removing snow and moving dirt at the site, 1006 N. 20th St., earlier this month — about nine months after the demolition of the former Dairy Queen building in May.

“Kwik Star has a bunch of stores it wants completed this year, and Clear Lake is one of the first on the list,” said Colton Wagaman, project manager with Dean Snyder Construction.

He said the crews are working around winter weather conditions, but they are expected to have footings for the store in place in three or four weeks.

The Dairy Queen building, which was built in 1996 and occupied until its closing in September 2018, was purchased a year ago by Kwik Trip, Inc. for $525,000 from Dean Snyder Construction, according to Cerro Gordo County property records.