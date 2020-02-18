Second Clear Lake Kwik Star on track for summer opening

The second Kwik Star gas station and convenience store in Clear Lake is scheduled to open in July.
NISS Excavation of Mason City began removing snow and moving dirt at the site, 1006 N. 20th St., earlier this month — about nine months after the demolition of the former Dairy Queen building in May.
“Kwik Star has a bunch of stores it wants completed this year, and Clear Lake is one of the first on the list,” said Colton Wagaman, project manager with Dean Snyder Construction.
He said the crews are working around winter weather conditions, but they are expected to have footings for the store in place in three or four weeks.
The Dairy Queen building, which was built in 1996 and occupied until its closing in September 2018, was purchased a year ago by Kwik Trip, Inc. for $525,000 from Dean Snyder Construction, according to Cerro Gordo County property records.
In October, the Clear Lake Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved site plans for the Wisconsin-based convenience store.
The completion date for the project is July 2020, Wagaman said, barring any unforeseen weather events.
Kwik Trip, a La Crosse, Wisconsin-based convenience store chain, has more than 400 stores, including ones in Clear Lake, Garner, Charles City, Mason City and Forest City. Its stores in Minnesota and Wisconsin are known as Kwik Trip, while the locations in Iowa are called Kwik Star to avoid confusion with QuikTrip stores.
In 2015, Kwik Star opened a 7,500-square-foot convenience store and truck center in Clear Lake on a 19-acre parcel at the intersection of Highway 122 and North 32nd Street east of Interstate 35.
A Kwik Star representative told the planning and zoning commission in the fall that the second location will be much smaller than the city’s first, and it won’t accommodate diesel activity.
The convenience store will be positioned along Highway 122, and the four four-pump aisles will be located north of it.
Kwik Star is expanding its footprint in North Iowa — and Cerro Gordo County.
In November, Kwik Star opened its first location in Mason City at the former Wooz’s Car Wash, a longtime car wash and full-service gas station, on South Federal Avenue.
Wagaman said the Clear Lake location and the Mason City South Pierce Avenue location, both for which Dean Snyder Construction is the general contractor, swapped project schedules.
Work on the second Mason City Kwik Star is anticipated to begin in March.
A third Mason City Kwik Star location has been in the works on Cerro Gordo County-owned land at 335 S. Eisenhower Ave.
Cerro Gordo County Director of Administrative Services Tom Meyer said in November that the plan is to close on the property — negotiated for $455,000 — in February.
The property sale hasn’t appeared on a Cerro Gordo County agenda yet this month.
Dean Snyder Construction has worked on about 10 Kwik Star locations within the last couple years, Wagaman said. NISS Excavation also worked on the Garner and Mason City locations.
