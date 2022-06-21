Sea Wall advances, projects finish and begin in Clear Lake

As old projects end, new projects begin in Clear Lake.

The 400 Block Main Avenue Improvement Project was completed on time, approximately $1,700 over budget. The 2021 Storm Sewer and Water Main Improvement Project has also been finished, with only the entrance to the Middle School left to be redone. Both of the pay estimates for these projects were approved by the Clear Lake City Council at their June 20 meeting.

A few new projects were discussed at the city council meeting, including a street lighting update in the Emerald Edge Subdivision. In December, a development agreement was made with Sukup Ag LLC, and the project is anticipated to finish at the end of September. This project will require a new control cabinet according to Public Works Director Jeremy Korenberg.

Another reconstruction project is expected to begin July 11 by Veenstra & Kimm, Inc. This projects pay estimate was approved at $21,825 after subtracting a 3% retainage. The fee for construction services is not to exceed $147,500.

Fire department

After 30 years, two of the Clear Lake Fire Department Firetrucks are ready to retire. The purchase of a new Class A Pumper Fire Apparatus has been in the works for years, and the Clear Lake Fire Department has accumulated up to $490,000 for the purchase of a new vehicle.

"The intent is to replace two vehicles with one" said Chief Doug Meyers. After at least 30 years on the job, both vehicles are wearing and have issues.

The new vehicle is heavier than both the old, weighing in at 59,000 pounds. It has a 6-man cab, a 2,000 gallon fire pump, and carries 1,800 gallons of water. Clear Lake Fire Department is not concerned about carrying less water to rural sites, as the carrying capacity has been less of an issue than recruiting in the last few years.

Chief Meyers noted this issue, saying that while Clear Lake Fire Department is grateful to be fully staffed, many fire departments in the area are struggling to find staff, and Clear Lake anticipates a few retirees in the future.

Specifications for the new Class A Pumper Fire Apparatus were approved by the Clear Lake City Council.

Housing

“New housing is our number one need in Clear Lake. It’s the key driver for our future growth. Without more new housing, our opportunities for economic development and growth, and prosperity are going to be limited. I recognize the concerns and the environment but I would suggest that this is a very important strategic project for Clear Lake that we need to more forward on” said councilperson Bennett Smith.

This housing need is being addressed on a 24 acre plot of land by 15th Avenue South and South 8th Street. In order to complete this project, a new water main and sanitary sewer need to be extended into the area. It is hoped that the professional services agreement for design will be finished in time for a September bid, but council member Gary Hugi noted that in such volatile times as these, progress may be delayed.

The professional services agreement was approved by Clear Lake City Council, with City Administrator Scott Flory noting "It would've been on our agenda within five years".

In other news

The Clear Lake chief of police noted that maps and postings will be released shortly about Fourth of July parking and ordinances. A DOT traffic study has been approved for 27th Avenue South and South 8th Street. Clear Lake broke last year's hotel/motel first quarter tax revenue by almost 100%. Additionally, the National Park Service has forwarded the Sea Wall on in its nomination for a place on the National Historic Places registry.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

