School's out for summer: area schools have last day of the year

School's out for summer in North Iowa.

During the last week in May, a number of area of districts had their last day of school. Each school enjoyed the last day of school in different ways but one thing was for certain: celebrations were in order.

Hoover Elementary School had its last day of school on Thursday. The halls echoed with student's laughter, the woodwind sound of recorders, and familiar pop tunes. Some students walked around in their classrooms with a smorgasbord of delicious snacks and desserts in their hands.

Along with celebrating, students were helping clean their classrooms and throwing out the old items in their desks. In CarolAnn Eppens' fourth grade classroom, time was dedicated to rip off the crayon drawings tapped to their desk and wipe away the old chalk drawings. Eppens' students buzzed around the room with excitement.

Eppens had her pupils gather to the carpet to share achievements and memories at Hoover Elementary. One shared how their handwriting improved. Another on learning long division.

At the same time, the fourth graders had a hint of sadness in their answers. Next year these students will move on to Lincoln Intermediate School.

"I think they are excited (for Lincoln Intermediate). They get really excited when they visit Lincoln in April. But then as the year gets closer to the end, a lot of them realize that it's their last time at Hoover," said Eppens.

With it being an emotional day for the kids, Eppens said she will feel sad and proud at the same time by the end of the day.

"I just want them to know that they have the power to do anything they choose to do and they have the power to do good," Eppens said.

Fourth graders Madison Mortimer and Everet Whitehurst expressed their appreciation for Eppens and all that she taught them.

"I would like to tell her that I love her and she is the best teacher I've had," said Mortimer.

Both Mortimer and Whitehurst said even with some of sadness of leaving Hoover, they were looking forward to a new adventure. Mortimer says her growth this year has prepare her for the future.

"I'm looking forward to being able to be in the big building and seeing all the other people there from all these schools," Whitehurst said.

"It just warms my heart to see how far they've come from the beginning of the year," Eppens said.

Meanwhile, over in Mrs. Mariner's first-grade class, students got to walk the "red carpet" while "Pomp and Circumstance" played. They were were each awarded certificates recognizing them for things such as "The Silly Student," "Amazing Attitude," and "Awesome Helper."

Central Springs School District's last day was on Friday. The Nora Springs elementary campus had quite string of celebrations and dedicating time to highlight staff members who were retiring.

Food Service Director Diane Blickenderfer, who is retiring after 29 years with Central Springs, said it was a bittersweet day for her.

"It's kind of interesting because my youngest son was a senior when I first started being Food Service Director," said Blickenderfer. "Watching more than one generation go through (Central Springs) has been rewarding and enjoyable."

For kindergarten teacher Char Greenzweig, another who is retiring, said her final last day of school for her was a surreal moment. Greenzweig has been teaching for 35 years.

"It's just bittersweet. I think all educators are ready for a little bit of a break because the last few years has been very hard on educators, very hard on students, and very hard on families," said Greenzweig. "I think we need to remember to give each other grace."

Nearly all grade levels at the Nora Springs campus took full advantage of the clear blue skies and played games outside for the last time before leaving for summer. Every single face had a smile on it.

Much like the fourth graders at Hoover Elementary, it was the final time the eighth graders were going to be at the Nora Springs campus. Next year they will go to the Manly campus where the high school is.

Charlene Prazak and Whitney Davis, who are going to the high school next year, were feeling the same as the retiring staff members. Davis said she was going to miss some of her friends in the lower grades next year.

"There's a lot of good memories as a whole from this year," said Prazak.

Before the buses take off for the final time at both the Manly and Nora Springs campus, the staff heads outside to wave goodbye for the last time. Student and staff filtered out the doors at Nora Springs, where there were final hugs and fist bumps before climbing on the bus or walking home.

After all the students were on the bus, Elementary Principal Bill Carlson gave the signal. All of the staff stood by the stop sign, waving and some having tears roll down their face.

It was officially summer.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.