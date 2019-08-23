School and city officials are exploring the idea of working together to build a wellness center on the south side of the Clear Lake High School gym.
Ideas for the center include additional gym space, a walking track, meeting space for senior citizens, exercise classes such as yoga, and an indoor swimming pool.
Clear Lake School Superintendent Doug Gee said school officials were already looking at getting some more gym space before deciding to reach out to the city to see if a joint wellness center would be a possibility.
"We realized if we brought the city on board, we could make this a much bigger project for the Clear Lake community," he said.
This week Gee met with City Administrator Scott Flory and Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Stacy Doughan to discuss the possibility of a wellness center.
A wellness center is now a need for Clear Lake, not just a want, according to Gee.
Although there are lots of activities in town during the summer, as well as late spring and early fall, the rest of the year can be long for young families when their children don't have anything to do, he said.
Both the school and the city are in a good financial situation right now as far as taking on more debt, according to Gee.
"The timing is just right," he said.
Gee noted the school district already owns the land where the center would be built, and utilities are already in place.
Ideally, the public would vote on a bond issue for the project in March 2020, according to Gee. If the voters approve the bond issue, construction could start that summer, he said.
The best-case scenario would be for the wellness center to be completed and ready to open sometime in November or December 2021, according to Gee.
However, a number of factors -- including building a pool as part of the project -- would result in a later opening date, he said.
Clear Lake doesn't have an indoor pool, which is something the public has wanted for a long time, according to Gee.
However, a pool would increase the overall cost of the project, he said.
Input from Clear Lake residents on what they want to see in the wellness center will be gathered through a survey, as well as a series of public meeting to begin in the first part of September.
Atura Architecture, which has worked with the school district in the past, has created a conceptual design to show where the fitness center could be located, as well as spaces on school property that could be converted into additional parking and sidewalks.
Gee said 20 out of the 25 Iowa cities closest in population to Clear Lake have some kind of wellness center.
Such a facility in Clear Lake would have advantages for the school, the community and businesses, according to Gee.
The city would have additional space for its parks and recreation programs, he said.
The wellness center also would make it easier for businesses to attract employees, particularly those with young families, according to Gee.
In turn, this would increase school enrollment and the city's tax base, he said.
Flory said city officials in all likelihood would not have been inclined to pursue the building of a wellness center right now if they hadn't been approached about making it a joint project with the school district.
He said the city is open-minded about the opportunity to work together.
City officials view a wellness center as an important community amenity when it comes to business recruitment and retention, as well as attracting people to the community to live, Flory said.
He said the city is well positioned financially to undertake such a project and the timing is good because of historically low interest rates.
However, city officials believe "public sentiment needs to favorable in order to pursue the construction, operation, and maintenance of such a project," he said.
