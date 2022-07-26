Schilling joins Charles City School District senior leadership team

The Charles City School District has a familiar face taking on a new role.

Jennifer Schilling is the new director of academic services for the district, according to a press release. This new position replaces the executive director of student engagement and leadership.

Schilling's most recent experience is at the Central Rivers Area Education Agency as a math consultant. She also supported a standards-based evaluation team and served as a social studies consultant. Before working at the AEA, she was an associate professor of mathematics at Wartburg College in Waverly. Community members may recognize her as a former teacher in Charles City, teaching middle school math for a decade from 1998 to 2008.

"I'm excited to be back in Charles City. It's exciting and scary, considering this position is new, and it has a lot of expectations. I'm excited for the challenge and working with various district teams to improve student achievement," said Schilling in a statement.

Schilling notes the gains in academic achievement by Charles City during the past few years, according to a press release.

"You're seeing some of the progress from the first steps; now, how can we make it better? How can we take a curriculum and make it more engaging for the students, so they are more involved in problem-solving and discussion in class?" said Schilling.

Her top goals are building a cohesive math curriculum and supporting teachers in implementing best instructional practices across all school campuses built on a common philosophy about what is best for student learning. She strives to provide teachers with professional learning and the best math and literacy instructional practices.

"Kids need to talk about their thinking as they learn new information," Schilling said in a statement. "It's not only the teacher giving students information but providing classroom opportunities to make sense of the information and apply their learning to real-life applications. Students need to talk about their math and be flexible in their thinking."

High priorities include having teachers review student data regularly and communicating classroom standards to parents.

"Literacy is very focused and direct. Mathematics instruction is shifting as the demands of the workplace are shifting. Students need opportunities to think about meaningful problem-solving situations. Math content hasn't changed, but how we want kids to learn math and how we teach it has changed," said Schilling.

The new director position will focus on curriculum districtwide, the local oversight of Iowa's Teacher Leadership and Compensation System, the Title I program, and English language learners.