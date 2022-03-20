SCHICKEL: North Iowa has many unsung benefits to attract workers

There is endless talk about a shortage of workers. In North Iowa, we roll up our sleeves and find solutions.

When 16,000 RAGBRAI bicycle riders roll into Mason City in late July, they will receive a welcome like never before. Many will be visiting the original River City for the first time. We are putting together strategies to touch base with as many as possible to let them know about the great benefits of living and working in Mason City. With all the improvements in recent years, we believe the city will also sell itself.

One of our strategies is word of mouth, one of the best kinds of promotion. That is where we all come in. Don’t be shy about telling the story of the great River City comeback.

Word of mouth is also part of the plan we used in recruiting eight great new police officers in the past two months. We were able to lead the way on police department hiring despite high vacancy rates nationwide. Mason City was one of the first cities in Iowa to substantially hike pay and benefits for police officers.

More importantly, however, we took a good look at ourselves. We realized that people are looking at much more than pay and benefits. We realized that attitude, workplace experience, a welcoming attitude and radical hospitality are also key factors. This is the secret sauce that is attracting quality workers.

Another solution is partnerships. When there are relationships of respect and trust, when we look at each other in the most generous way, anything is possible. Without it, nothing is possible. We understand that having Clear Lake, one of the most popular lakes in the Midwest, as a nearby neighbor is one of Mason City’s greatest assets. And Mason City is one of Clear Lake’s greatest assets as a destination for employment, shopping, music and art. That is why we work jointly on economic development.

In a world where many can work remotely, people are choosing places to live. Mason City has been named a “Great Place” twice by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. This helped us obtain grants for the renovation of the Historic Park Inn, the building of the Architectural Interpretive Center, and now our current undertaking, the Real River City River Walk.

The fundamental transformation of our downtown has caused the lifestyle travel magazine Conde Nast to take note. It twice named Mason City “one of 20 best cities in the world for architecture lovers.” This puts Mason City right up there with the likes of Miami, Rome and Athens!

We are making these improvements because Iowans have been dissatisfied with entertainment opportunities. More than two-thirds think they are inferior to those in other states, according to a poll by CYGNAL, conducted for the Iowa Chamber Alliance. However, the opposite is true for Iowa’s outdoor recreation opportunities. That is why also highlighting Iowa’s outdoor recreational options is part of a winning message in our recruitment efforts.

We are the original River City, but our beautiful rivers have been an underutilized asset. The new Real River City River Walk, featuring recreation trails, better lighting and public art, will change this. Dam modifications and other enhancements are also making the Winnebago River a destination for kayaking and fishing. The new High Line Trail will further highlight our waterways.

These enhancements have made being in North Iowa a world-class experience.

Bill Schickel is the mayor of Mason City.

