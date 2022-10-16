SCHICKEL: May we heed the warning of history

President Thomas Jefferson said his reading of Thucydides was more important than reading the daily newspaper. Perhaps because there were so many lessons and cautions for the new republic that are, perhaps, even more true today.

In his gripping history of the Peloponnesian War (431-404 B.C.), Thucydides said he was “writing for all time.”

It turned out he was. Much of it reads like today’s newspaper or TV headlines.

Twenty-five hundred years ago, Athens was one of the first democracies in the world and one of the greatest military powers. However, it was being challenged for its supremacy by the more authoritarian Sparta. This resulted in a 23 year war with terrible loss of life.

During the war, Athens was hit with a devastating two year plague. The plague was much worse than today’s Covid. Up to a fourth of Athens population died.

History gives insight into what happens to a society under sever stress.

“There was no ostensive cause; but people in good health were all of a sudden attacked by violent headache…these symptoms were followed by sneezing and hoarseness, which soon reached the chest, and produced a hard cough,” Thucydides writes. “Others again were seized with an entire loss of memory.”

Physicians were of little help at first. They did not know how to treat it. The cause was uncertain.The worst aspect of the plague was the emotional toll it took on the people.

The combined stress of the plague and war had a profound effect on the people of Athens.

“Society became divided into camps, in which no man trusted his fellow,” Thucydides writes. “Words changed their ordinary meaning to take that which was now given them. Reckless audacity came to be considered the courage of a loyal supporter…moderation was held to be a clock for unmanliness; ability to see all sides of a question was viewed as an incapacity to act on any.”

“The advocate of extreme measurers was always trustworthy; his opponent a man to be suspected. To succeed in a plot was to have a shrewd head, to divine a plot a still shrewder,” Thucydides recorded. “Frantic violence became the attribute of manliness.”

The Athenian leader Pericles admonished the people to put common good ahead of their own personal difficulties.

“A man may be personally ever so well off, and yet if his country be ruined he must be ruined with it; whereas a flourishing commonwealth always affords chances of salvation to unfortunate individuals,” he warned. “Cease then to grieve for your private afflictions and address yourself to the safety of the commonwealth.”

Pericles warning went unheeded.

Belligerent leaders gained power which only escalated the conflict. A combination of self absorption and strident nationalism eventually lead to Athens defeat by Sparta.

The first democracy was brought to its knees.

May we heed the warning of history.

(Bill Schickel is serving his fifth term as the mayor of Mason City, Iowa. He previously served three terms in the Iowa House of Representatives. Contact him at billschickel@icloud.com)