SCHICKEL: Mason City is about finding solutions

From Pebble Creek to Rolling Acres, from Downtown to the North End, River City is blessed with 17 great neighborhoods.

I mention this because for every resident, the most important place in town is within 100 feet of their own home. That is why flourishing neighborhoods are one of the immediate goals for the Mason City Council for the New Year.

It is something all of us can help with. It can be as simple as getting to know our neighbors and helping our neighbors in need. There are lots of lonely people out there who would love to get to know you. Partnering with police also makes for great neighborhoods. One of the best ways is to call our police dispatcher when you see something wrong or unusual.

There is plenty the city will be doing immediately to help make our neighborhoods sparkle. Our thriving downtown is looking more beautiful than ever. Now is the time to bring a similar renaissance to every neighborhood by investing in each one, to make all of Mason City as vibrant as central downtown. An example of where this is already beginning is the West Downtown Neighborhood. The landmark Mason City YWCA is being transformed into state-of-the art housing, with an art gallery and community space. We owe a debt of gratitude to entrepreneurs Elisha Marin and Susanne Crane for their vision. By the way, you can help by Googling “Save The Mason City YWCA.” Let’s help them raise $150,000 in donations by January 31, so they can be eligible for other grants.

Elsewhere in the same neighborhood, construction is moving quickly on the 100 unit River II Apartments, Frein Audio & Technology is sprucing up its building at 219 First St. S.W., and 43 North Iowa has immediate plans for upgrading its space. The city will be immediately matching these kinds of private investments with improvements to streets, trails, lighting, and other beautification.

In the New Year we will immediately be redoubling our efforts to get rid of blighted property. Abandoned houses have a terrible impact on neighborhoods. They hurt surrounding property values and pose safety hazards. Since City Council set a goal three years ago, Mason City has addressed 48 blighted houses. They are either being demolished or rehabilitated. This compares with just one the three prior years.

So far we’ve focused on vacant houses. In the New Year we will immediately begin tackling vacant commercial buildings as well.

In today’s world, quality high-speed fiber optics is key to the success of every neighborhood. Last year, MetroNet made new internet options available to about 1,000 homes. The work to date required slower underground boring. Ninety percent of the underground work is now done. In the New Year, MetroNet will wire a larger area of the city in a much shorter time with aerial installation. Metronet says the new service will be available to most of the city by the end of September. In a separate initiative, the city is making free Wi-fi available to all of downtown. It is scheduled to be up and running by March.

Thriving schools equal thriving neighborhoods. After years of declining enrollment, the Mason City School District celebrated a small increase in student enrollment. There are now 3,404 students attending Mason City Community Schools. The opening of the state-of-the-art fieldhouse and pool will only enhance Mason City’s reputation as one of the finest school districts in Iowa.

Quality affordable housing makes for vibrant neighborhoods.

Permits for multi-family housing skyrocketed last year. The 100 permits issued represent an immediate investment of $10 million in our neighborhoods. Permits for single family homes doubled.

Variety makes for exciting and vibrant neighborhoods. Think of the benefits of a neighborhood grocery store, like the new Quick Star on the Southside. Our Development Review Committee assists developers looking at investing in Mason City. The DRC received 62 proposals last year, up from the previous years. Ten major site plans were approved, also an increase. One of the many exciting plans is the adaptive reuse of the old Shopko site for EV golf car assembly and its showroom.

Safety is essential for neighborhood flourishing. Despite heroic lifesaving attempts, four children were lost in a tragic house fire in November. With flames flying out of the building, firefighters immediately went right in. Though most are certainly not this tragic, this was one of more than 6,000 calls our firefighters and paramedics responded to last year. Your police department responded to more than 18,000 calls for service last year. More than 1,300 arrests were made.

We have more than 50 initiatives and projects in progress. They include once in a generation upgrades to two of our major gateways, South Federal Avenue and Highway 122 West. Our police and fire facilities will be improved. Utility costs will be reduced with solar energy conversion. The Legacy Golf Course and development at the old country club location is underway. Work on Mason City’s bike park and riverwalk will begin. A first time ever joint comprehensive plan with Clear Lake and Cerro Gordo County has been initiated. These are just a few examples. Details can be seen in Mason City’s 2023-2024 strategic plan. A copy is being mailed to every Mason City resident, enclosed with your utility statement. The plan is also available at masoncity.net.

We are blessed to have a highly functioning City Council, city administration and more than 200 dedicated city workers. More than 100 volunteers serve on key boards and commissions. We have dozens of exciting and successful partnerships. The not so secret key to success is listening to each other. The philosopher J.S. Mill had it right a century ago. He said if we only understand our side of the story, we understand little. By listening to and understanding the other side, we find truth and solutions in the middle. It’s easy to name the problems. The difficult but rewarding challenge is finding solutions. In Mason City, we are all about finding solutions.

As we look to the New Year, let us remember the greats on whose shoulders we are standing. People like Meredith Willson, Frank Lloyd Wright and Carrie Chapman Catt. Most importantly, we appreciate the good people of Mason City, the unsung heroes, who everyday go about quietly doing their part to make Mason City the best city of its size in the Midwest.

Bill Schickel is the Mayor of Mason City, Iowa. This is column is adapted from his State of the City address Jan. 3.