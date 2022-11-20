SCHICKEL: Hiding in plain sight

Is a solution to the current political divide hiding in plain sight?

“He who knows only his own side of the case knows little of that,” the 19th Century British philosopher John Stuart Mill wrote in “On Liberty,” his classic work on the blessings of freedom.

“His reason may be good, and no one may be able to refute them,” he said. “But if he is equally unable to refute the reason on the opposite side, if he does not so much as know what they are, he has no ground for preferring either opinion.”

Do we know and listen to the other side? Would it make a difference if we took the time to know what the other side really thinks?

Mill certainly thought so. He believed the success of a republic is determined in large measure by the ability of the citizens to understand each other.

But how do we do that? Mill had some advice here too. It is so simple we sometimes overlook it. It boils down to talking with our neighbors.

“Nor is it enough that he should hear the opinions of adversaries from his own teachers, presented as they state them, and accompanied by what they offer as refutations,” Mill wrote. “He must be able to hear them from persons who actually believe them…he must know them in their most plausible and persuasive form.”

What a challenge. To know what our adversaries think in their most plausible and persuasive form by the people who actually believe it.

Could it be that our differences are actually the key to coming up with answers?

Again, Mill: “On every subject on which difference of opinion is possible, the truth depends on a balance to be struck between two sets of conflicting reasons,” he wrote. Think about that for a minute. Mill says solutions can be found in the middle. But, of course, Mill is not alone. Thinkers from Plato to Martin Luther King Jr. said much the same.

Plato famously used his dialogues to find truth. King was a student of philosophy. In times even more divided than today, King believed it was possible to bring people together through nonviolent resistance and dialogue.

“…Socrates felt it was necessary to create a tension in the mind so that individuals could rise from the bondage of myth and half-truths to the unfettered realm of creative analysis and objective appraisal,” King wrote in his celebrated “Letter from Birmingham Jail.”

The greatest steps forward in US history were made through compromise.

The US Constitution is just one example. Delegates had to give ground on numerous key points to create a Constitution that was acceptable to each of the thirteen states. It was ultimately ratified by all thirteen in 1789.

Our founders were keenly aware of the need to compromise to be successful.

It is what the separation of powers is all about. The three branches of government. Later, a two party political system.

The Great Seal of the United States puts it best: E pluribus unum. “Out of many, one.”

“History has thrust upon our generation an indescribably important destiny—to complete a process of democratization which our nation has too long developed too slowly, but which is our most powerful weapon for world respect and emulation,” Martin Luther King famously said.

He also said how we deal with this crucial situation will determine our moral health as individuals, our cultural health as a region, our political health as a nation, and our prestige as a leader of the free world.

“The future of America is bound up with the solution of the present crisis,” King said. “The shape of the world today does not permit the luxury of a faltering democracy.”

This was not just King’s dream. It was also the dream of our founders. How do we make the great promise of America come alive in our community in this generation? The answer may be hiding in plain sight.