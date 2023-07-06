Creating and protecting civic spaces is a vital component of a thriving community. These spaces foster a sense of belonging, a connection with others and a respite from the outside chatter of things that divide us.

There are many such public places in Mason City, but I would like to focus on one. One of the most beautiful in the Midwest is the Rotary Cannonball Gardens and Plaza.

This remarkable preservation and restoration is the work of hundreds of volunteers. But it was the incredible leadership of one person that made it come to life.

Dennis Wilson’s passion, dedication and hard work resulted in the restoration of the last of its kind 1912 Rotary Cannonball 457 Steam Engine and creating the surrounding plaza and gardens.

That is why I issued the following proclamation designating Dennis Wilson Day as part of the 17th annual Rotary Cannon Ball Day this past June 24:

“From spotless white trim on the jet black steam engine to flower baskets red, pink and white highlighting old fashioned lamp posts. From a shining National Register of Historic Places plaque to a railroad tie trimmed staircase;

From the aroma of fresh pine mulch to an early morning song bird; from the wrought iron fence to the sculpted stone patio. From the “John Skipper Memorial Bench” to the cobblestone sidewalk framing “The Academy”;

From a mother rocking her baby to an anonymous man at sunrise lovingly tending flowers. Beauty such as this takes our breath away. We honor those who dedicate themselves to it.”

Built in 1912, this last remaining Minneapolis & St. Louis Railway Steam Locomotive has been restored to reflect its appearance in the late 1920s. Surrounded by the Cannonball Gardens, the site also features a relaxing landscape of flowers, terraces and patios. The educational plaza tells stories of Mason City’s incredible railroad history.

Since 2005, the “Friends of the 457” have hosted more than 150,000 visitors to the locomotive in Mason City’s East Park. Tours are available May through October on Saturday & Sunday from 1-5 pm and other times by appointment. Tour information is available at: friendsofthe457.org.

The best way we can thank Dennis Wilson and all of the volunteers who help is by committing ourselves today and every day to following the example he has set and not limiting ourselves and our community to small dreams.

It is appropriately adjacent to a new Mason City gathering place, the High Line Trail on the abandoned Union Pacific Railroad line, the very tracks that the old locomotive rambled over 100 years ago. Mason City’s new “Park in the Sky” is part of a larger regional trails plan that will connect Mason City residents and visitors to areas of interest and activities around the city as well as nearby parks and natural areas, including Lime Creek Conservation Area and Nature Center.

It is sure to boost the already phenomenal amount of tourism the Cannonball Gardens is drawing.

Bill Schickel is the Mayor of Mason City, Iowa.