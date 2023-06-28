According to a press release from Cerro Gordo Sheriff Kevin Pals, there have been reports of scam calls targeting the 65-and-older population with hopes of getting personal information.

Pals was alerted by the Cerro Gordo Assessor's Office of the calls because the scammers are claiming they're calling from the assessor's office. They are telling potential victims that they want to help get them signed up for the new homestead exemption.

The assessor's office is not initiating calls. It waits for residents to contact the office before filling out a form to apply for the homestead exemption. The only personal information the office needs is a birthdate.

Anyone receiving a scam call is asked to contact the Cerro Gordo Sheriff's Office at 421-3000.